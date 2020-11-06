Abbeville already has clinched the Region 1-2A championship and a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
The Panthers play the last-place team in the region at 7:30 p.m. today at Hite Stadium to close out the regular season.
What is the motivation for the undefeated Panthers (6-0 overall)?
“We don’t need a lot of extra motivation,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “Good teams just play football. You win a region championship, you’ve done something right. I think we owe it to our seniors to play hard on senior night.”
Nickles said his team will try to get better on fundamentals this week against Liberty (1-3 overall, 0-3 region). He also wants the Panthers to eliminate penalties.
“I think a lot of it is a matter of doing what you are coached to do,” Nickles said. “Be cautious with hand placement and those kind of things.”
Abbeville hasn’t allowed a single point in region play. Nickles quickly dismissed any importance of keeping alive his opponents’ scoreless streak in the region.
“No,” Nickles said. “None. It won’t even be mentioned.”
After Friday’s game, the South Carolina High School League will meet Saturday to determine an at-large third-place team from one of three regions to play Abbeville in the first round of the playoffs, which the Panthers will host Nov. 13.
Wingback Navi Marshall, who injured his leg two games ago and didn’t play last week, is a game-time decision, Nickles said.
Marshall leads the Panthers’ rushing attack with 37 carries for 382 yards and five touchdowns. But Tyrell Haddon had more than 100 yards rushing in Marshall’s absence last week against Crescent. Haddon is third on the team in rushing with 43 carries for 348 yards and six TDs. J’Marion Burton is second with 360 yards and seven TDs, and fullback Martico Jackson has five scores.
Abbeville has outrushed its opponents 1,827 to 196. Liberty has been outscored 115-34 this season. Abbeville’s only points allowed (21) came in a non-region game against North Carolina’s Christ School. Liberty’s only win came against West-Oak.
The Panthers are plus-14 in turnovers and have 114 first downs to their opponents’ 57.
Abbeville quarterback Thomas Beauford has been passing more in recent weeks. He’s connected on 19-of-42 passes for 459 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception.