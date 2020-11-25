Though Abbeville’s offense struggled at times during last week’s 32-7 second-round win against Chesnee, the Panthers’ defense more than made up for the hiccups.
Abbeville’s test this week may require a sharper showing on both sides of the ball.
The Panthers will face Gray Collegiate at home in the Upper State championship, in a match which pits the two top-ranked teams all regular season from Class 2A.
For yet another year, Abbeville is practicing on Thanksgiving. The Panthers have progressed to at least the Upper State title game each year since 2014.
“It’s work (to practice on Thanksgiving week), but man, it’s just an honor,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “It means that you’ve reached a goal that you’ve set each and every year and that’s playing in the Upper State championship.”
Abbeville committed two fumbles during last week’s win against Chesnee. Nickles said turnovers and penalties need to be snuffed out heading into the next round.
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties and then turnovers,” Nickles said. “This time of year it’s hard to recover from turnovers, it really is.”
Abbeville defeated Gray Collegiate last season in a memorable third-round game at Newberry College. The Panthers never trailed, but were pushed to the limit in the 38-35 win.
The Panthers fended off a late Gray Collegiate effort spearheaded by running back KZ Adams, who returns this season. Gray Collegiate excelled last season with Hunter Helms under center, but now Helms is at Clemson and the Eagles reload at the position with quarterback Tre Robinson.
“First of all, it starts with Gray Collegiate’s offensive line,” Nickles said. “It looks like a college offensive line. They’re so big, about 300-plus pounds, then you throw in an All-American quarterback and a running back that I call Superman, because last year against us, he looked like Superman. Their receiving corps is outstanding.
“They’re well-coached in every area, but they’re a very well-coached offensive football team. With that offense, you’re not going to stop it. You go into the game with that as a mindset, I told our kids that today, but we’ll line up and play.”
Gray Collegiate’s roster boasts some of the top talents in Class 2A football. Robinson and Adams are uncommitted but have recruiting interest from several FCS teams. Wide receiver Chris Rhone is committed to Coastal Carolina.
On the COVID-19 front, the playoffs have gone rather smoothly. Oceanside Collegiate’s second-round game against Camden on the Lower State side of Class 2A has been the only game canceled because of COVID issues.
The teams that are left are on the home stretch of finishing the season during the pandemic, which is reaching new heights in case numbers each week.
“I just think you take it day by day, that’s what we’ve done all year,” Nickles said. “That’s the key, just taking it day by day and dealing with the issues at hand every day. ... We’ve had a couple of kids out because of contact tracing and you just deal with that as you go. You still have a block or rock in your stomach. You do still have it in the back of your mind and you still are very leery of the circumstances.”