Abbeville football coach Jamie Nickles wrapped up the last session before lunch Wednesday by tossing an imaginary football to players as they finished a running drill.
For a normal spring practice, Nickles would be ready to call it a day at this time. But he’s got about three more hours after lunch because the team will bring a few more groups of 10 or fewer, in adherence with Phase 1 guidelines, to practice in the afternoon.
“It’s different,” Nickles said, “but it’s just so good to get back started that I’m excited. It’s football. It’s what we do. The kids have made it enjoyable but it is a learning experience for us.”
Nickles and Abbeville’s coaching staff have welcomed pods of players onto the field for training each Monday and Wednesday, starting this week.
The team has incorporated weight training and speed and agility exercises into the Phase 1 workouts. The South Carolina High School League’s Phase 1 guidelines stipulate that teams cannot use shared sports equipment, which includes footballs.
Teams across the Lakelands have started spring practices this week after the SCHSL allowed districts to decide when to start workouts. Abbeville has had 27 new coronavirus cases in the past 14 days.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in the state. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 577 new cases Wednesday.
Abbeville is likely looking at a program rebuild this season after graduating many seniors last year. The Panthers join a new region.
Nickles would already be undisturbed by those expectations, and the uncertainty of the fall sports season keeps it even more out of sight and out of mind.
“It’s about getting me and my coaches together with our players,” Nickles said. “That’s what I miss so much. Whether they win a game, I could care less. I’ve just missed them. Right now I’m just focused on the kids and the relationships. We’ll worry about winning or losing when they tell us we can do something else.”