Abbbeville and Woodland have some similarities and some differences.
The similarities are that both teams have inexperienced offensive and defensive lines, but have high-performance skill-position players. The difference? Abbeville gives you a steady dose of the running game in the A-Bone offense, while Woodland mixes things up with an up-tempo spread offense.
The teams meet at 7 p.m. today at Hite Stadium in Abbeville for the Panthers’ homecoming.
“We definitely appreciate the opportunity to play such a tradition-rich program,” Woodland coach Eddie Ford said. “They are the standard in 2A football, and that’s where we are trying to get our program.”
The Wolverines’ offensive line has four first-time starters and the defense has seven first-time starters. The Panthers’ offensive and defensive lines were decimated by graduation after last season.
“I like our chances if our kids play up to what our staff thinks that we are capable of playing,” Ford said. “We are looking to see improvement in our young group. We have a young team. We have some talent. It’s just a matter of getting it to gel with the shortened summer and season.”
The Wolverines, who beat Lake Marion 47-8 in last week’s season-opener, were 9-3 last year and lost to Oceanside in the third round of the playoffs.
Senior quarterback Keyuan Jonson is the focus of the Wolverines’ offense. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019.
“He gets the ball out before the pressure gets there,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said of Johnson.
Woodland running back Markaden Bryant rushed for more than 800 yards and had another 300 yards receiving last season. Slot receiver Jevon Walker had 49 receptions for more than 900 yards, and wide receiver Jalen West had 33 receptions for 555 yards.
“My thoughts are, ‘Wow!” Nickles said. “Athletes all over the field. The quarterback can throw it the length of the football field. And the running back ... I haven’t seen anyone catch him yet. They can run, pass. They have all kind of variations of sets. They’re just a good football team.”
Defensively, linebacker Robert Johnson leads the Wolverines. He had 98 tackles in 2019. Free safety Manny Shuler (45 tackles and five interceptions last year) and strong Zack Cobb (56 tackles in 2019) contribute to a strong secondary. Defensive lineman Cortez Pringle had eight sacks last year.
Abbeville (1-0) defeated West-Oak 62-0 in Week 1. The Panthers rushed for more than 350 yards and had seven different players score touchdowns. The Panthers scored on every possession and never punted. The defensive secondary played well, coming up with three interceptions.
“This will be the bigger test for the secondary this week,” Nickles said. “This will be a big test for our young defense.”
“We had some mental errors,” Nickles said. “We blew some assignments on defense. Offensively, we had a couple of series there where we couldn’t get lined up and had to take a delay. We had some penalties. Just a lot of things to clean up.”
Both teams had an open week on their schedules because of COVID-related schedule changes.
Woodland athletic director Tydles Sibert, who is from McCormick, helped broker the matchup.