This is not your typical first-round playoff game for No. 1-seeded Abbeville.
Abbeville (7-0) easily won Region 1-2A and didn’t allow a point by opponents in region play. With the truncated playoffs — because of the COVID-related later start to the season — only the top two teams from each region made the playoffs.
Two of the No. 1 seeds, including Abbeville, are facing at-large third-place teams with the best record among three different regions. Abbeville will host Batesburg-Leesville (3-2) from Region 3-2A at 7:30 p.m. today at Hite Stadium in Abbeville. This Panthers vs. Panthers matchup is not new. It’s a historical rivalry.
“This isn’t a first-round playoff game,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “This is more like a third-round playoff game.”
Batesburg-Leesville runs an air raid offense, which utilizes four wide receivers and a running back.
“They are very athletic and fast,” Nickles said. “They run an air raid offense, and they do it well. It fits into their personnel.”
That personnel includes versatile senior quarterback Jenavas Williams.
“We haven’t played against this kind of speed in a while,” Nickles said. “That’s a big concern of mine. The quarterback is outstanding.”
About two-thirds of Batesburg-Leesville’s plays are passes, but the team will audible into running plays depending on what the defense gives it.
“You have to be fundamentally sound,” Nickles said. “The air raid offense attacks you on all three levels. So, you really have to be sound on all three levels of your defense.”
Batesburg-Leesville’s offense boasts speedy receiver Damazhay Long and running backs Marvin Gantt and Armah-Dre Leaphart.
Abbeville’s defensive front has been putting plenty of pressure on opposing offenses, linebackers Luke Evans and Cruz Temple have been hard-hitting, effective centerpieces of the mid-level, and the Panthers have 10 interceptions, so the defensive backs have been solid.
“We better turn it up a couple of notches,” Nickles said about his team’s defense.
Offensively, Abbeville has spread the ball around in its A-Bone formation, which utilizes two wingbacks and a fullback. Most of the yardage has come from attacking the corners on big-play sweeps. The emergence of quarterback Thomas Beauford as a passing threat as the season has progressed has made Abbeville’s offense more versatile.
“It’s just another dimension,” Nickles said. “Now they (opponents) have to defend the whole field.”
Batesburg-Leesville coach Gary Adams said, “You really can’t replicate what they do offensively” in trying to prepare for Abbeville.
“Abbeville is a very explosive team that can put up points,” Adams said. “They get 11 hats to the ball and do a great job tackling in the open field and applying pressure.”
Abbeville has four running backs with more than, or close to, 400 yards rushing this season: J’Marion Burton, Martico Jackson, Tyrell Haddon and Navi Marshall.
Burton and Jackson get most of their carries between the tackles, while Haddon and Marshall work the corners primarily. Receivers Antonio Harrison and Kelly Garner are dangerous in Abbeville’s passing game, and Haddon and Marshall are threats to catch passes out of the backfield.