ABBEVILLE — The state of South Carolina is still scoreless this year against No. 1-ranked Abbeville.
Abbeville (8-0) dominated longtime rival Batesburg-Leesville 56-0 Friday night in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs at Hite Stadium.
In the seven games it has played against state teams this season, Abbeville has outscored opponents 380-0.
Abbeville will host Chesnee — a 14-12 winner against Newberry — at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in the second round.
"Winning against a quality opponent like this will help us prepare for next week," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
Abbeville improved to 5-1 all-time against Batesburg-Leesville in the playoffs, with an overall six-game winning streak dating back to 2014.
Things didn't start out well for Abbeville. Early in the first quarter, the team had two roughing-the-kicker calls, three offside penalties and a lost fumble on a Navi Marshall run inside Batesburg-Leesville's red zone.
"We started out making some silly mistakes that we usually don't make, but the effort was there all night long," Nickles said. "I'm just really proud of each an every kid we have on this football team. I'll take the bullet for the running into the kickers because that was a point of emphasis for me all week. I thought we could (block) one, and our kids thought we could too. That's my fault. That's not their fault."
But, just like that, the floodgates opened when Tyrell Haddon broke free on a 38-yard touchdown run, then, on Batesburg's next possession, Abbeville linebacker Cruz Temple picked off quarterback Jenavas Williams' pass and returned it 35 yards to put the team up 14-0.
"Just great instincts," Nickles said of Temple's interception. "He read that play absolutely perfectly."
Abbeville once again won in total offense, this time with 426 yards to Batesburg's 113.
Batesburg (3-3), an at-large qualifier, allowed three more scores in the second quarter.
Abbeville quarterback Thomas Beauford connected with Antonio Harrison on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Navi Marshall returned a punt 64 yards for a score, and found the end zone again from 35 yards out.
"I really thought we settled in in the second quarter and just took charge of the football game," Nickles said.
After Haddon scored on a 58-yard run early in the third quarter, Abbeville began substituting players on both sides of the ball, and the game was played under a running clock.
J'Marion Burton added a 32-yard TD run in third quarter, and backup running back Darren Calhoun scored from 1 yard out.
The biggest drama of the game came in the waning seconds as Abbeville, with its starters on the sideline, kept Batesburg out of the end zone when Da'Marquise Jackson came up with a huge quarterback sack. Jackson had three sacks last week in Abbeville's regular season finale against Liberty.
Abbeville rolled up 392 yards rushing to Batesburg's 37. Defensive back Zay Rayford also had an interception for Abbeville, which held highly touted Batesburg's quarterback to 76 yards on 17-of-30 passing.
Abbeville again had a parade of running backs sharing the wealth, with nine players carrying the ball in the game. Haddon led the Panthers with 95 yards on just three carries, Burton had 71 yards on five carries, Beauford had two big quarterback keepers for 70 yards, and Marshall ran three times for 69 yards.
Abbeville 14 21 14 7 — 56
Batesburg-Leesville 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
A — Tyrell Haddon 38 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Cruz Temple 35 INT return (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Antonio Harrison 34 pass from Thomas Beauford (Nickles kick)
A — Navi Marshall 64 punt return (Nickles kick)
A — Marshall 35 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Haddon 58 run (Nickles kick)
A — J'Marion Burton 32 run (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Darren Calhoun 1 run (Seth Griffin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Tyrell Haddon 3-95, J'Marion Burton 5-71, Thomas Beauford 2-70, Navi Marshall 3-69, Martico Jackson 4-34, Shunkevis Brown 8-33, Antonio Harrison 2-11, Darren Calhoun 3-9. B-L: Amadray Leaphart 19-46, Ziggy Merritt 1-0, J.T. Rowe 4-(-2), Jevavus Williams 1-(-7).
Passing — A: Thomas Beauford 1-2-34-0. B-L: Jenavas Williams 17-30-76-2.
Receiving — A: Antonio Harrison 1-34. B-L: Ziggy Merritt 6-38, J.T. Rowe 3-18, Amadray Leaphart 5-10, Travis Williams 1-7, Rashad Richards 1-4, Jackson Lorrick 1-(-1).
Records: Abbeville 8-0, Batesburg-Leesville 3-3
Next game: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, Chesnee at Abbeville, second round of the Class 2A state playoffs