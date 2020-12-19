COLUMBIA — Ellis Belton doesn’t feel like a first-year defensive coordinator.
He’s really not. Belton has only been the varsity defensive coordinator for one year, but he’s coached these players as a youth team coach for many years.
“I’ve coached the majority of these kids their entire. In fact, this senior class, I have coached them their entire life. It was easy for me. I think sometimes I have a lot more of an influence than the high school coaches.”
The Panthers’ defense excelled yet again Friday, allowing only six points in a blowout win over Marion to take the 2020 Class 2A state championship. The Panthers scored three touchdowns on defense or special teams, two more than the offense.
Abbeville senior Cruz Temple led the charge for the Panthers all season, and his unit set the tone early, propelling the Panthers to take a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.
“We just came out and really attacked the other team,” Temple said. “We knew we had to play Abbeville football and we did a good job of that. We really tried to hit them in the mouth early and just maintain the tone earlier and throughout the whole game and it feels good.”
Abbeville locked up its fifth state championship in the past six years with Friday’s win. Though past teams included multiple big-time college prospects or record-setting high school performers, this season’s Abbeville squad replaced a great deal of players from 2019. It was led by outstanding performances from linebackers Luke Evans and Temple, an East Carolina commit.
The team’s production hasn’t suffered one bit, even with the turnover.
In fact, the Panthers averaged only 4.0 points allowed this season, which is less than half the average points allowed of any of the Panthers’ previous four state champion teams. Past Abbeville state championship teams have averaged 16.0 (2015), 9.5 (2016), 14.7 (2017) and 9.6 (2018) points per game.
To head coach Jamie Nickles, the secret isn’t just the Panthers’ defensive system. In this year’s team, it’s all about speed.
“That’s the thing to look for, how much speed we have,” Nickles said. “Not only running backs, but team speed all the way around.”
Like Belton knows his players through years of being together, Abbeville’s players know their duties on the field from experience.
“I think it had a lot of impact that the scheme played a lot into their abilities,” Belton said. “That was the big key. We’re not as talented as the previous groups we had, but the scheme just fit them so well.”
When Belton first took over as the top defensive coach from Tad DuBose, who spent 20 years at Abbeville before assuming Emerald’s head coaching duties0, Belton and Nickles reassessed the defensive scheme. One of the changes was shifting Evans from a true linebacker spot to what Belton calls “Snake,” a hybrid position where Evans lines up close to the line of scrimmage occasionally.
Those slight changes paid off.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Belton said. “Excited, pleased. Just trusting the process, having guys just sold out to the new system that we have implemented.”
It’s not just the varsity team that is accustomed to winning. Abbeville’s youth teams in the Parks and Rec leagues also win state titles regularly.
Five years ago, Belton led Abbeville’s current senior class to one of those state championships.
Ironically enough, that championship came with a win against Marion, too.