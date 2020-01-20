Athletics at Abbeville High would look much different without Robert B. “Red” Jameson.
Jameson coached and mentored several of the people who keep the athletic department going today, and he helped establish the winning tradition that characterizes the school.
Jameson, who coached many sports and served as athletic director in a long career at Abbeville, died Thursday at 89 years old. Jameson won 366 of 518 games as the Panthers’ boys basketball coach. He is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Current Abbeville athletic director Tad DuBose, who will soon depart the school after 16 years to become Emerald’s head football coach, played baseball for Jameson when he attended high school at Abbeville.
“He was an integral part of Abbeville High School,” DuBose said. “He spent an awful lot of hours up there at the school. He coached so many sports and he touched so many different athletes.”
DuBose said Jameson would occasionally visit him in the athletic building, where they would talk about the duties of directing athletics at Abbeville among many other topics. DuBose found it easy to relate with Jameson, as he knew Jameson almost his entire life and both men held the same positions.
“I always savored those moments because, as a player, you have a lot of respect for that coach, whoever it is,” DuBose said. “But when you become an adult and you’re talking to them, not as a coach and a player anymore but as peers, it’s a special bond that you have with them. I always appreciated when he came up to the school and talked to me.”
Jameson started his career at Pendleton, where he coached for one year. He moved on to Crescent and took its boys basketball team to the state championship multiple times. He is set to be inducted into Crescent’s Hall of Fame on Feb. 3.
At Abbeville, Jameson coached football, baseball, boys and girls basketball and softball while he served as athletic director. He retired at Abbeville before returning to coaching at Calhoun Falls, where he surpassed 500 wins as a boys basketball coach.
Jameson’s 518 total career wins saw him retire at the time as the winningest active coach in the state. He was inducted into the SCACA’s Hall of Fame in 2012 and the basketball court at Abbeville was named after him in 2010.
One of Jameson’s assistant coaches was Mark Smith, who coached baseball at Abbeville for 33 years and continues to coach the football team’s running backs. Smith started under Jameson as the Panthers’ junior varsity boys basketball coach.
Smith said Jameson’s old-school nature was similar to many of the coaches he played for and learned from. One of the life lessons Smith still tries his best to stick to these days is Jameson’s ability to keep his job from affecting life at home with family.
“Probably one of the biggest things I guess I got from him that I never really got good at, and I’m still working at, was, whether he won big or he lost by one, if he was leaving the basketball gym, when he closed the door, he’d say, ‘All right, I’m going to leave it in here and I’m not going to take it home with me,’” Smith said. “And I probably have always taken it home with me. He could flush it either way. He never got too low or too high. He stayed on an even keel.”
Jameson’s granddaughter, Maggie Jameson, is Abbeville’s cheerleading coach. In the final years of her grandfather’s life, he attended many Abbeville football games to watch her coach.
“Granddaddy’s always been quiet, so he’s never been like ‘I’m proud of you’ or anything, but you could always tell,” Maggie said. “You could tell he was proud and excited by what I was doing just because he was still making the effort to get there.”
Maggie, who also teaches school in Abbeville, said she has enjoyed hearing many people tell her their memories and appreciation for Red’s coaching and teaching. As Maggie continues to learn as a teacher and coach, those words are invaluable.
“I teach in Abbeville as well, so it’s been kind of interesting to get to know my dad and granddad from the standpoint of people who worked with him and coached with him. It’s fun to hear what he meant to his colleagues, but also from people who come up to me now and I’m teaching their kids, but they may have played for my granddaddy or something, to hear stories about how much they learned from him or appreciated him,” Maggie said. “It makes you want to be a better coach or a better teacher just by listening to what they went through.”