NINETY SIX — Abbeville’s girls basketball team used its full-court offense to stymie Ninety Six in a 58-44 Region 1-2A win in Ninety Six.
Abbeville, which is off to a 4-3 start, led each quarter and pulled away in the second half with several layups.
“It was a great region win,” Abbeville coach Julius Crawford said. “We give ourselves a great chance in the region with this win. We’re still improving, still got a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of our girls tonight.”
Demia Johnson led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by 11 points from Talissa Cannady.
Ninety Six had only eight players available for the game and struggled keep up with Abbeville’s fast tempo. The Wildcats’ Chaney Smith had 13 points and senior Jada Newson had 12 points.
Ninety Six is now on a three-game losing streak after starting the season with six consecutive wins. Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said her team has struggled to maintain its form because of a long layoff during winter break.
“I didn’t think that we played extremely well in the first half, but we played better in the second,” Duckett said. “Our numbers are low, so we are limited in what we can do. People get tired. I thought we didn’t take advantage of what they were giving us. We had opportunities that people didn’t capitalize on.”
Abbeville’s girls basketball team has gone through a resurgence since Crawford’s introduction as coach. The Panthers went nearly two years without a win before last season.
“It’s wonderful to see them take on the chemistry of the program and learn to run together and play hard together,” Crawford said. “They trust each other while they’re on the court.”
Game Summery
Abbeville 18 13 8 19 — 58
Ninety Six 13 8 9 14 — 44
Scorers — A: Shanntavia Starks 5, Shamya Hudson 2, Talissa Cannady 11, Garianna Burton 6, Lauryn Foster 4, Jalisa Paul 2, Demia Johnson 17, Jaylyn Howland 1. NS: Jada Newson 12, Chaney Smith 13, Aubrie Middleton 10, Gracie Lollis 8.