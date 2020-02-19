ABBEVILLE — Abbeville’s fast start in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs couldn’t have been scripted much better.
Fueled by tenacious defense and excellent ball movement, the No. 1-ranked Panthers led wire-to-wire and cruised to a 59-43 win Wednesday against Blacksburg.
Abbeville used a 20-0 run to take a commanding 25-4 lead midway through the second quarter. A stifling defensive effort — highlighted by steady steals and constant on-ball pressure — helped Abbeville take a 29-12 advantage into halftime.
“Defensively, we got after it tonight,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. “We always teach the fact that our defense turns into offense. It worked out for us tonight. Our defense was the key. We talked about keeping the intensity up, and it paid off.”
Abbeville senior Titus Paul led all scorers with 21 points. The Panthers also got a big lift from senior big man Natavious Norman, who finished with 16 points and dominated the glass.
Norman, an All-Region player last year, got off to a bit of a slow start to the season as he tried to recover from the grind of the football season. Belcher said he thinks Norman is starting to peak at the right time for the Panthers.
“Not only did Titus Paul play a great game, but Natavious did what I’ve been looking for all year long,” Belcher said. “He crashed the boards, rebounded, got blocks when we needed them. He hadn’t quite been playing to his potential this season, but he stepped up and played a great game tonight.”
Paul played a big role in Abbeville’s initial run by defending Blacksburg’s 6-foot-5 senior forward Shaun Garrison, the Wildcats’ top scorer.
Garrison scored just five points in the first half. He finished with 20 points, but did most of his scoring in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
The sharpshooting Paul scored six of Abbeville’s first 14 points and did most of his scoring around the rim.
“Titus usually hits the three for us, but when it wasn’t falling tonight, he crashed the boards hard and defended for us,” Belcher said. “He was out there hustling tonight.”
With the win, Abbeville advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will host No. 2 Greer Middle College on Saturday.
GAME SUMMARY
Blacksburg 4 8 10 21 — 43
Abbeville 17 12 16 14 — 59
Scorers — A: Titus Paul 21, Natavious Norman 16, Dre Watt 7, Kivionte Garner 6, J.D. Moore 5, Jhalyn Shuler 4.
3-pointers — A: Paul 2, Watt 1, Garner 1.
Record: Abbeville 16-6 overall
Next: 6 p.m. Saturday, Greer Middle College at Abbeville