KERSHAW — Another trip to Kershaw, another frustrating end to the season for Abbeville.
This time, the second playoff loss in a row to the Volunteers, foul trouble, questionable calls and cold shooting mounted to send the Panthers crashing out of the playoffs with a 60-49 loss to Andrew Jackson.
“We couldn’t get into the game, that’s all I can say,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said.
In the third quarter, two Abbeville fans were removed from the stands and sent out of the gym for stepping on the court while shouting at the referee to argue a call.
The fans were sitting in the first row of the bleachers, just a couple of feet from the court. Neither clearly stepped far onto the court or caused a disruption in the game. Police officers approached the two fans a few minutes apart in the game to remove them from the stands.
“They called it on us and didn’t call it on them,” Belcher said. “Everything is one-sided, bottom line. It’s hard to beat them down here. I’ve never seen a referee throw fans out for saying to the ref, ‘That’s a bad call.’”
Abbeville took a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, in which the Panthers dominated the boards and found Natavious Norman for several easy layups.
The Panthers began to struggle in the second quarter, when Andrew Jackson started with a 7-0 run.
The Volunteers went into halftime up 24-20, then kept Abbeville to four points in the third quarter. While the Panthers emerged from the first half having committed only two fouls, foul trouble started to mount in the second half.
Andrew Jackson made 19 of 22 free-throw attempts and built a lead that reached 15 points in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, six starters will leave the Abbeville program. The six seniors helped the Panthers reach the third round of the playoffs each of the past four years. They also broke the school record for points this season in a 110-60 win against Silver Bluff.
“They’re big to this program,” Belcher said. “We wouldn’t have got where we were without them. They’ve been in this program some of them four years or three years. It’s great for them to play for us and wish them all the luck in the future.”
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 15 5 4 25 — 49
Andrew Jackson 11 13 15 21 — 60
Scorers — A: JD Moore 12, Titus Paul 4, Dre Watt 5, Jhalyn Shuler 5, Natavious Norman 17, Navi Marshall 6. AJ: Tyrone Gilford 11, Djay Ealey 9, Jawquinn Black 5, Jalen Robinson 14, Ca’Darrius Sowell 13, Keyshawn Truesdale 6.
3-pointers — A: Navi Marshall 1, Dre Watt 1. AJ: Ca’Darrius Sowell 1, Jalen Robinson 1, Tyrone Gilford 1.
Record: Abbeville 17-7 overall