Nearly two years after he first committed to College of Charleston, Tyler Overholt made it official Monday afternoon as the Abbeville senior signed his letter of intent.
“The commitment of the coaches really,” Overholt said when asked what helped him stick with the commitment to CofC he made his sophomore year. “I feel a lot of love from them. I just feel like it’s the best fit for me.”
Overholt’s junior season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. He made the All-Lakelands baseball team in 2019.
Abbeville coach Nick Milford said Overholt is one of the best athletes on his team.
“He’s just an incredible athlete,” Milford said. “He can run, jump, swing the bat well. Very athletic guy. He’s got an unlimited amount of tools. Watching him mature and bring those tools together, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do at the next level.”