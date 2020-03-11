Abbeville reliever Rusty Chappell felt some pressure in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Crescent put two runners on base and the tying run at the plate. Chappell, who entered earlier in the inning, sensed a jam developing.
One diving catch and two hard throws later, the Panthers were back up to bat.
Chappell dove to catch a bunt that sailed slightly high, then pivoted and fired to shortstop Ty Price, who threw to first baseman John Grady Bolt. Forceouts at both bases brought the Panthers a momentum-shifting triple play. Chappell closed out one more inning and Abbeville defeated Crescent 7-4 Wednesday night.
“Wow, that was amazing,” Abbeville coach Nick Milford said. “It just kind of fell that way. The same thing happened last year. They (Crescent) had a lot of momentum, (runners on) first and second, no outs. Luckily, they got the bunt up there, the pitcher made a play and it just kind of worked out. It was a big game changer, really got the momentum swung back our way.”
Abbeville took the lead in the bottom of the first with three runs.
The Panthers had 10 hits and held Crescent to six hits.
Starting pitcher Matthew Ellis went four innings. Chappell and John Grady Bolt pitched in relief.
“Matthew’s just kind of getting started,” Milford said. “He had kind of a slow start. We’re trying to take care of his arm so we got him out of there tonight.”
The Panthers started the season with the Peach Ridge Invitational, then defeated Dixie 6-0 Monday.
Milford is encouraged by his team’s lineup and depth.
“We’re really excited,” Milford said. “We were a little banged up early in the scrimmages. We’re starting to get healthy at the right time. We’re starting our conference play next week and that’s all we’re trying to do, is get prepare and get ready for when the conference starts.”