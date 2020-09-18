The WCTEL Classic, an annual precursor for the high school football season, had six teams drop out in the week before the event. But Friday night, Abbeville and McCormick remained to kick off the 2020 season.
Abbeville won 27-7 in a two-quarter scrimmage that resembled live game action, but without live special teams.
"It was supposed to be the WCTEL jamboree but I guess it's the WCTEL scrimmage tonight, to be honest," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said with a laugh.
Social distancing measures debuted at Hite Stadium. Spectators entered through one entrance and the school used an e-ticketing service for admission. Markings for social distancing were placed at concessions and bathrooms. Masks were required for spectators.
With a brand new offensive line and several running backs tasked with stepping up a level in this new season, Abbeville showed its strength and speed in the run game.
Eight different running backs had at least one carry for Abbeville. Navi Marshall, Martico Jackson, J'Marion Burton and Ty Cade scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.
"This was a good lab of getting in, running in players," Nickles said. "I couldn't be happier or more pleased with our kids right now."
Nickles said the Panthers' running backs impressed. With the graduation of J.D. Moore, backs such as Marshall and Jackson seem primed to take control of the offense.
Burton led the Panthers in rushing with 59 yards. Marshall rushed for 57 yards.
Marshall lined up at quarterback and passed the ball twice for 89 yards. Burton completed one pass for 24 yards.
McCormick quarterback Suderian Harrison impressed, rushing for 66 yards on seven carries and passing for 83 yards on four completions. Harrison rushed 6 yards to score McCormick's only touchdown.
"When he got off the bus as a leader and getting those kids pumped up, that's what he does," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. "I could tell he was ready to play, and the team just got behind him."
McCormick missed 12 players with injuries and lacking fitness, Pratt said. A'Chean Durant, who made All-Lakelands last season in his freshman year, missed the game with an injury.
Abbeville will start the regular season Friday with an away game at Crescent. McCormick will begin region play at home against Dixie.