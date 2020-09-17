MCCORMICK — McCormick coach Paul Pratt is certain A’Chean Durant and Suderian Harrison are just scratching the surface.
But the duo made quite the debut as freshmen last season. Durant made the All-Lakelands team as a freshman and rushed for 1,385 yards, the most of any Lakelands player. He also led the area with 28 touchdowns.
Harrison, who’s also a standout in baseball, showed off his big arm last season and racked up over 1,700 yards through the air.
Those talented sophomores will lead McCormick’s pursuit of a region title this season.
“Suderian and A’Chean were not normal freshmen last year,” Pratt said. “One put up over 1,700 yards passing, one put up over 1,700 yards rushing and receiving. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys get back on the field.”
McCormick figures to be a top contender in Region 1-1A. Last season, the Chiefs finished second in the region after a triple-overtime loss to Whitmire in the region title game.
Pratt said he’s been impressed with Durant and Harrison’s early development and expects them to make even more strides this season.
“I’m very excited for those kids, and they want to go as deep as they can go in the playoffs,” Pratt said. “They were explosive as freshmen, and I have the privilege of seeing them grow up. They stepped into major roles early, and those guys are leaders. We need one or two guys to step up with them, and we could potentially be a deep playoff team.”
The Chiefs will have a strong mix of young talent and experience. McCormick has eight seniors this season, and many of them will play on the offensive line and out wide.
“We’ve got wide receivers falling out the sky, they can really go out and get it,” Pratt said. “Our offensive line is huge. We’re probably at almost 1,500 pounds from end to end. These are veteran guys and know what we expect. We’ve got to get all we can get out of those eight seniors.”
Defensively, McCormick is tasked with replacing four seniors from last season, including standout linebacker Caderrious Parks. Several underclassmen will see time at multiple positions, but Pratt is excited about the unit’s potential.
“We’re fast on defense and pretty big,” Pratt said. “We made some mistakes on defense last year because we had some freshmen learning, but they’ve just got to learn the system.”
Region 1-1A will welcome Southside Christian to the region this year. Southside Christian has been a top team in Class 2A in recent seasons and figures to be in the mix with McCormick for the region title.
“That’s a contending team, and they’re only taking two teams from our region this year,” Pratt said. “That’s going to be a challenge for our region especially. We’ve got a tough region, but we’re looking forward to it.”