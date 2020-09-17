The past decade of Ware Shoals football has not been quite memorable.
The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and some one- and two-win seasons in 2017 and 2018 represented a low point in the program’s history.
It’s a new decade in 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic sets an air of tumult for schools and football programs everywhere. On the field, second-year Ware Shoals football coach Chris Johnston sees something to build on.
“You have to gain kids’ trust, and we’ve done that and the kids want to be there and they want to work hard,” Johnston said. “I’m very confident in the fact that we’re going to be much better.”
There is a long way to go, but there are some signs of progress. In Johnston’s first season, Ware Shoals finished with three regular season wins, then defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in the Hornets’ first home playoff game since 2013.
Over the course of that season, the team saw several key running backs step up in Jalen Coates, Dana Givens and Isaiah Wideman. All three return this season.
The Hornets will lose Jermarius Goodman, who has accounted for most of the team’s offense in previous years, but Johnston is confident in the returning trio.
“Pretty much at the end of the (last) year that was kind of our stable of backs,” Johnston said. “Jermarius had some injuries and there were times they had to step up and they got better as the year went on. I’m just so happy for the fact that we have all our kids back. We’ll be fine with the kids we have returning.”
Jake Calvert will continue for a second year as quarterback. Linemen such as Ethen West and Marshall Vermillion are strong enough to give running backs space to run into.
You may also see Ware Shoals pass the ball a little more.
“Last year, we were mostly run and Jake (Calvert) improved last year,” Johnston said. “The main thing is Jake’s confidence right now is off the charts. He’s a different kid. Our whole team is much different. We were more like a jayvee team last year, but we look like a varsity football team and our attitude is like a varsity football team this year.”
The pandemic has paused the Hornets’ activities more than any other school district in the Lakelands. While most schools had workouts throughout the summer, Ware Shoals District 51 held back on its plans until August because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It could change tomorrow, and we’ll adjust,” Johnston said. “We’re just happy to be playing football right now. We were one of the schools that had to wait the longest before we could start practicing. We just talk about doing the right thing as far as social distancing once we leave the stadium and how we carry ourselves. Our kids are excited about playing football this year. That’s a good thing.”