Greenwood football’s Class of 2021 always looked promising.
As sophomores, many of them started breaking into the starting lineup on either side of the ball. Cornerback K.J. Makins earned an offer from Appalachian State in 2018, while others such as receiver Ahmari Coats established themselves as meaningful contributors.
Last season, only a few seniors complemented many starters from the Eagles’ junior class. Coats excelled as a receiver, Jaylin Tolbert starred as quarterback and receiver and Makins locked down his side of the defensive backfield.
Though the 2020 season has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the Eagles’ senior class will have its opportunity to realize its potential.
While the past two seasons at Greenwood had been disappointing — the Eagles narrowly made the playoffs in each year — the team’s senior class attacks its final year in black and gold with new attitude and expectation.
“I think that’s definitely the goal,” Senior center Bryson Peppers said of winning a state title. “You play high school football, that’s the biggest thing you can get. We’ve been playing with each other since rec league and I think it’s our year to make it happen.”
Most of the players who make up Greenwood’s senior class have been playing together since they started playing football.
“Most of our senior class, we’ve been with each other since we were kids. Now we’re in high school. Everything is coming together as one now. Now we’re all seniors, it’s like everything has come together so quick,” Tolbert said.
Tolbert has been considered by his coaches as one of the most promising athletes on the team throughout his time at Greenwood. He struggled with injuries early in high school, but made a breakthrough in 2019 by leading the team in touchdowns.
At other skills positions, the senior class shines. Coats returns as Greenwood’s best threat at receiver. The Eagles have a litany of running backs. Seniors Tamaje Aiken and Markevious Sprowl were supposed to head up the running game last season, but their long-term injuries gave Carlos Norman and Chris Simmons the opportunity to shine. All four players are back at the position this season.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said the defensive back seven, led by Makins, could compete with virtually anyone in the state. Senior linebacker Jyrea Martin surprised many with his contributions on both sides of the ball last season, and he’ll reprise his role at linebacker. On the defensive line, senior K.J. Scott is likely the Eagles’ biggest threat.
The offensive line may be the most unpredictable area of the team, with Greenwood replacing several starters. Peppers is one of few returners on the line. “It’s going to be a difficult year on the line, but we’ve got a good bit of juniors and sophomores that are stepping up,” Peppers said. “We’ll have to see how it goes, but I think it’s going to be a pretty good offensive line.”
While the offseason leading up to the 2020 season threw much of the preseason into wack, the mission remains the same for Greenwood’s experienced senior class.
“We made the best of it, being a student at the school and walking around with pride being on the football team,” Makins said. “It’s a little difficult, but we make the best of what we got.”