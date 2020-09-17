It was purely coincidence that Saluda coach Stewart Young wore a purple T-shirt commemorating the Tigers’ 2019 Class 2A state championship as he spoke about his preparation for the present season.
The 2020 season is the only thing that concerns him now.
“I’m ready to tear down that rearview mirror, and focus on 2020 Saluda football and put all those 2019 championship shirts in the attic for a little bit,” Young said.
Young and the Tigers had plenty of time to look back on those fond memories, anyway, with the coronavirus pandemic eliminating spring workouts and limiting practice reps in the summer and fall.
“I felt like I’ve always said, ‘Tear down the rearview mirror and don’t look back, because that’s not going to help you going forward,’” Young said. “But with such dead period of nothing to look forward to, you basically had to look back. We did get to soak it in more than we would normally. You would have thought once spring ball came, we would be past that.”
By this fall, Young will have few reminders of last year’s team. A packed senior class has moved on, which leaves room for many new players to step up. Saluda’s sophomores and juniors make up most of the 2020 roster.
At quarterback, the Tigers could be depending on three players. Montrevious Baker, likely the best athlete on the team at 6-foot, 206 pounds, could spearhead the offense. Tyleke Mathis, a sophomore who played defensive back and returned kicks last season, and Jonah McCary, who will also play safety, are also in the mix under center.
The team’s defensive and offensive line could be a strength, as Young said the team has much more size and strength up front.
While the Tigers relied almost exclusively on the pass during last season’s title run, things will be much different this year, especially as preparation time has been limited.
“I feel like this season the teams that are in the best shape are going to have the best chance at the end of games,” Young said. “You’re not going to see a bunch of erratic and complicated schemes. You’re going to see quicker ball games. It’s going to change what we’re seeing, Especially from our end last year, (we played) fast, fast, fast, throw, throw throw, to Saluda’s grinding it out a little bit this year instead of having an air attack.”
For Young, it’s more important to focus on the team’s ability this season instead of viewing it relative to last year’s success.
“I will say, I told my coaches, if this had been our first year, and we looked at what we had, we would feel pretty good,” Young said. “We’d be excited about what we had coming up. But since we came from what we had last year, the perception is that we’re not going to be as good. We’re trying to look at it differently. Look at what we have, look at what we get to do, look at who we get to coach this year.”