ABBEVILLE — Abbeville looked all season last year like it would win its fifth straight Class 2A state championship.
The Panthers had veteran leadership on the offensive and defensive lines, had solid linebackers and defensive backs, and plenty of talent in the backfield. Abbeville went 12-0 overall and 5-0 in region play before meeting Saluda — a team it beat earlier in the season — in the Upper State finals.
Saluda came into Hite Stadium in Abbeville and stunned the Panthers, then went on to win the state championship.
The Panthers move to a different region this year, one that might not be as strong as previous years. Region 1-2A includes Christ Church, Crescent, Liberty and Ninety Six.
“We have always been a team that’s bounced from region to region, so we are kind of used to it,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “It’s not that big of a deal.”
Abbeville’s offensive line was decimated by graduation, so Nickles will be looking for players to step up in support of what is an experienced and talented backfield.
“Let me brag on our kids,” Nickles said. “Our kids have handled this situation (COVID-19) as well as possible. I can’t say enough about the effort and the work they have put in to our football program since we started back on June 15. These kids have really been a blessing to me and to our coaches who have run these pods.”
The WCTEL Kickoff Classic preseason jamboree is tentatively set for Friday at Hite Stadium in Abbeville. Then the Panthers will open the season at Crescent on Sept. 25.
Nickles said “no doubt” COVID-19 will affect how the season plays out, but, “at the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” he said.
Defensive coordinator Tad DuBose departed for the head coaching position at Emerald, and Ellis Belton took his place. He previously served as the head jayvee coach.
“He’s been a big part of our program for years,” Nickles said. “Now that he moves into a leadership role on the varsity, I have been really impressed with how he’s worked with the kids. And he and I have always worked well together.”
Nickles said he probably won’t use losing in the Upper State finals last year as motivation for this year’s team.
“In my mind, last year was a successful season,” Nickles said. “We just got beat by a good team. A year earlier, that could have very well have happened too. That’s football, but I was really proud of our team last year, the way they handled that defeat. That’s a part of life. You’re going to get knocked down. It’s going to be the responsibility of this year’s team to see if we can get back up.”
While the Panthers return a plethora of talented seniors in the backfield this season, the offensive line was decimated by graduation. As a unit, this year’s offensive front has a combined zero snaps starting as a unit.
“We’re rebuilding in the offensive and defensive lines,” Nickles said. “Total rebuilding process on the defensive line. I don’t have anybody returning. We’ll have to wait and see. That’s going to be the million-dollar question. We were young at the skill positions last year, so, our backfield, I feel good about it.”
The backfield will feature, at different times, Navi Marshall, Cruz Temple, Tyrell Haddon and Martico Jackson, among others. The Panthers run the A-Bone formation, which features the quarterback, Thomas Beauford, in the shotgun, a halfback and two wingbacks.
“Some of those guys will have to take up some roles on the defensive side of the ball,” Nickles said.
That will include Temple, an East Carolina University commitment, who plays linebacker.
Addison Nickles likely will take over kicking duties for Dylan Beauford, who graduated. Thomas Beauford has solidified the starting role at QB, Nickles said, and Marshall will see some time there in certain situations.
“If we would have practiced all summer, I’d say you’d be seeing us throwing the ball more,” Nickles said. “I’ve been impressed. Thomas can run the football. He’s a good athlete. We’ll try to do the things that Thomas does well and try to utilize his tools.”