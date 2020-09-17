ABBEVILLE
You probably won’t find Abbeville’s offensive formation in too many teams’ playbooks. The Panthers run a hybrid of the Flexbone, which they call the A-Bone.
The only difference between the Flexbone and the A-Bone is that, in the A-Bone, the quarterback lines up in the shotgun. The offense features a halfback and two wingbacks. The Panthers attack the corners on sweeps with their fast wingbacks and hit the opposing defense up the middle with their bruising fullbacks.
Here’s the deal: It works. It has worked for years, and Panthers coach Jamie Nickles isn’t about to change it, although he admits you might see the Panthers pass more this season. Don’t expect double-digit passing games, though, even though quarterback Thomas Beauford is an accurate passer, and running back Navi Marshall is a threat to catch passes out of the backfield or when he lines up as a receiver.
Frankly, you get what you get with Abbeville’s offense, but graduation decimated the Panthers’ offensive line.
And that’s OK. It’s a backfield with several seniors and lots of experience.
“Well, it’s going to be a needed commodity to have that experience in the backfield because our offensive line has started zero snaps,” Nickles said. “As a unit, they are zero to zero. We have good athletes, and our coaches do a good job of scheming things. It’s really no different than any other offense. We just like to think it is.”
Wingback Marshall has been running the A-Bone since 10th grade. He credits good field vision for his success. Last season he had 407 yards rushing on 41 carries with three touchdowns.
“If I see a defender coming, I can dodge him or I can make a cut or something,” Marshall said.
Cruz Temple, who is committed to East Carolina University as a linebacker, also sees action in the offensive backfield.
“It’s a simple offense. You learn it real easy,” Temple said. “You get players to the edge, and then we’ll hit you right in the mouth up the middle, so it keeps the defenses guessing.”
Misdirection is a big key.
“They never really know where the ball is at,” Temple said. “You get the ability to show your talent. It’s just the instincts. I’ve been playing offense since I was little. We’ve got four main seniors in the backfield, so we should be very comfortable in big games. If something doesn’t go our way, we should be able to get through it.”
Temple carried the ball 88 times for 562 yards and eight TDs in 2019.
Fullback Martico Jackson had 1,006 yards on 122 carries and eight TDs.
Wingback Tyrell Haddon says most people can’t stop Abbeville’s offense.
“We just keep pounding it down their throat,” he said. “As long as everybody is working together and doing what they are supposed to be doing, things will work out. We’ve got a lot of plays. For the sophomores, it’s probably hard for them. I’ve been running on this offense since I was in 10th grade. We just hit them in the mouth and try to confuse them.”
Last year, Haddon had 911 yards on 120 carries and 15 TDs.