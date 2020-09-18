NINETY SIX — Having more options on offense this season could make all the difference for Ninety Six.
The Wildcats relied heavily on senior running back Josh Booker last season, but some new pieces will be added to the mix in 2020.
“I think we’ve got a chance to have a much more dynamic offense this year,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We have a lot more options. I just hope we continue to develop, and if we stay healthy, I’m real excited about how we could look much different offensively this year.”
Senior Justyn Gonzalez is re-joining the team after being sidelined by injuries the past two seasons. Gonzalez, a standout athlete at Ninety Six, figures to be the team’s starting running back but will share touches with senior Michael Cato.
Cato, who played fullback in 2019, came on strong down the stretch for Ninety Six last season. He bulked up during the offseason, putting on about 25 pounds.
“I think that’s going to be a good 1-2 punch,” Owings said. “Both of them can tote the rock. Cato, who’s around 200 pounds now, can still play fullback, but we’ll probably see them rotating at running back. Cato is a powerful runner, and Gonzo is very explosive. I think that’s going to be a good combination.”
Junior quarterback Matthew Deal enters his second season as the team’s starter and will have several young targets out wide.
“We’re trying to do a little more with him because he can handle it,” Owings said of Deal. “I think him with Cato and Gonzo in the backfield, along with some younger guys that have subbed in and been good athletically, can make us much better offensively.”
Ninety Six also added some new coaches on offense.
Owings, who previously coached at Blythewood, brought in his former Blythewood quarterback Timel Benton as quarterbacks coach. Former Emerald High and Coastal Carolina offensive lineman William Walker will take over as offensive line coach.
Benton played at Gallaudet University before joining Ninety Six’s staff.
“He played for me at Blythewood and knows the type of stuff we want to do offensively,” Owings said. “He has a ton of knowledge and brings a lot to the table. He’s a hard worker and I’m super excited to get him here. He’s a huge asset to our offense as a young guy, and I don’t know anyone else his age who could bring more to the table.”