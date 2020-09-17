When Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle started fall practice, he knew there was plenty of work needed to make up for lost time after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of the spring and summer.
It’s always important to savor every moment of the football season, but that’s even more at the forefront for Doolitte this season. Nothing is guaranteed as schools still grapple with the virus.
“It makes you cherish the moments that you do have,” Doolittle said. “Especially seeing the pain of the spring athletes last year. Most of these guys (GCS football players) do something in the spring, so they lost out on that opportunity.”
Greenwood Christian enters the 2020 season with two seniors, Jon Cason and Andrew Goforth. They step in after the graduation of a much larger senior class from last year. Running back Brett Durham and linemen Luke Ergle and Will Campbell are the team’s biggest losses from a 5-5 season last year.
The Hawks made the playoffs by winning their final regular season game last season. The team drops from SCISA Class 2A to Class 1A, but remains in a difficult region.
Doolittle said the team will continue to rely on the running game, with junior Cale Mack returning as a key runner.
“The desire is to become more balanced,” Doolittle said. “But certainly we got to hang our hat on being able to run the football and stop the run. We got a very difficult schedule. There’s honestly not a bad team on our schedule. It’s who’s going to be able to stay healthy and who is going to be able to dodge some of these virus deals. It could mean a lot.”
Stepping in at quarterback this season is Peyton Moore. Gabe Stumbo lined up under center last year, and led a few late-season resurgences in which the Hawks hung around with some of SCISA’s best football powerhouses.
Moore said he learned a lot from Stumbo.
“It feels good,” Moore said of being depended upon at quarterback. “It’s a lot of pressure of course but I got to take it one day a time.”
Also stepping up at defensive back and tight end is junior Grant Chandler.
“It feels good to be in the same position as other people I looked up to when i was younger,” Chandler said. “So now I’m in their position. I’m able to take the good things they do and learn from the bad.”
Mack figures to step in place of Durham as the team’s top running option this season. He’ll have help from fullbacks Ethan Connor and Miles Fulghum.
Connor said the GCS team is as close as ever, even with limited practice opportunities this offseason.
“I just like hitting people and blocking for my running back,” Connor said. “I think we’re doing good as a team. I think our team is probably the closest the team has ever been.”