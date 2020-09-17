DUE WEST
A strong push up front can go a long way for the Dixie Hornets.
While Dixie’s 1-10 season last season saw the Hornets often overpowered from the line of scrimmage, a strong group of linemen this season is looking to make amends in 2020.
Senior center Parker Santee said the team is attacking 2020 with more energy and drive than last season.
“Last year was obviously a downer a little bit, going 1-10,” Santee said. “I definitely can tell even from the early days of practice that we’re going to be a lot better this year. I see a lot more energy, a lot more people flying around and being more excited about what we’re doing this year.”
Dixie coach Vic Lollis said he thinks Dixie’s group of linemen this season averages about 275 to 300 pounds per player in weight.
“I want to be more physical this year,” Lollis said. “Last year, we had some injuries that set us back. I think this year our offensive line is really going to be the tell of us. Our offensive and defensive line are a lot bigger, probably the biggest offensive and defensive line that I’ve been around since I’ve been coaching.”
Offensive linemen are often known as the unsung heroes of the team. They do the heavy lifting up front, but running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers naturally are more akin to the star treatment.
Santee thinks that dynamic is a little different with the Hornets’ offense.
“I love the offense we run, personally as a lineman,” Santee said. “Because the offense runs through the linemen a lot. It feels like my job is pretty important. I like being big and making this offense work.”
Lollis has coached Dixie for five years using the double-wing, or Wing-T, offense. The system depends on fullbacks to block for each other and often looks to run the ball up the middle.
If the Hornets’ offensive line can dependably push forward every play, Dixie can succeed even in a year in which the team is handing the ball to inexperienced running backs.
“It feels good whenever you got big guys like we do on the line,” senior Caleb Simpson said. “I play fullback, so when you got the three big horses up the field, it’s good to be able to run behind them.”