New Laurens coach Darryl Smith is well acquainted with the team he arrived to just one year ago as an assistant coach.
Smith served as Chris Liner’s defensive coordinator last season, a year in which Laurens won a region title and Liner was named Class 5A Coach of the Year. When Liner took over at Greenwood after the season, Smith was named head coach.
The 2020 season will be Smith’s first as a head coach. He coached at Dorman under Gave Gutshall for 11 years before joining Liner last year at Greenwood.
This season, Laurens will need some new players to step up to maintain last year’s success. Running back/linebacker Duane Martin graduated and now plays at Louisville, and his departure leaves a major hole on both sides of the ball.
Smith said the offseason has gone smoothly as the players and coaches are getting used to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
“We’re kind of starting to get into a little routine, so that’s helping,” Smith said. “Other than that, the limited number of practice days that we’ve had is a limit to us. We know everybody’s got that, but it’s hard to see that when you’re in the middle of getting your team ready.”
Laurens will be strongest up front. Smith said the team has plenty of depth and talent on both lines. Neither line will have players playing both offense and defense.
“We really feel like the strength of our team is our offensive and defensive line,” Smith said, mentioning Grayson Tallent, Dontavious Daniels, Cole England and Braedon Smith as the team’s best options on the offensive line. On the defensive line are starters TJ Darlington, John Brown, Bravian Williams and Kedravious Mosley.
Smith said his team has about 15 linemen who could see significant time in games this season.
Linebacker is another position in which Laurens will be strong in 2020. Isaac Craig and Corey Bluford are set to lead the group of linebackers.
Sophomore James Rawl enters the fold at quarterback for the Raiders and the team also has a young corps of receivers. Rawl played on the junior varsity team last year and Smith said he looked comfortable at the position in a scrimmage.
“We feel good about him, especially being a young guy,” Smith said of Rawl. “Seeing how much he can learn at that position.”