At both schools in Greenwood District 50, football will look a lot different this season.
Most notably, the coronavirus pandemic has shortened the season to only seven games. Teams will only play region games, plus one non-region game at the end of the season. The season’s start has been pushed back to Sept. 25.
At Greenwood, a new athletic director in Sparky Hudson entered the fold in winter 2019. Chris Liner takes the helm of the Eagles, becoming the first Greenwood native in school history to coach Greenwood’s football team.
At Emerald, 10-year coach Tim McMahon stepped down as football coach. He continues as athletic director. Tad DuBose, a longtime defensive coordinator for Abbeville, made the move to become Emerald’s new coach.
Liner said he feels tremendous pressure in taking over the team he once played for, but it makes him work even harder at the job.
“It’s certainly a tremendous challenge and a lot of pressure,” Liner said. “When you’re the only Greenwood kid that’s been able to sit in this chair, you almost feel like you want to do it for the rest of them. I think sometimes you can put some undue pressure on yourself to want to make it the best it can possibly be. For the last three, four months I’ve done exactly that. I’ve worked myself almost to death trying to figure out ways to get this program back jumpstarted.”
DuBose is in his 28th year as a coach, but 2020 will be his first as a head coach. He left a historically successful Abbeville program in which he led some of the best defenses in the state each year.
In joining Emerald, DuBose is making the next step in his career and bringing a fresh regime for Emerald.
“Up till now, I never had the inkling, the itch, to want to be a head coach,” DuBose said. “At Abbeville, what else was there for us to accomplish? I’m thankful for everything there, but this is a new challenge.”
The non-region game at the end of the season for either school will be a highly anticipated rekindling of the crosstown series, Greenwood vs. Emerald. Emerald is set to host the game as the series resumes after a three-year pause.
The series could be considered a crosstown rivalry, but it doesn’t have postseason implications and Greenwood has won the previous seven meetings.
DuBose looks at the matchup as a celebration between the two schools.
“We are going to compete against each other and hopefully it’s going to make each of us better, but it’s not a region game,” DuBose said. “They don’t have to beat us to win a state championship and we don’t have to beat them. I hope it can be more of a celebration for what’s happening in Greenwood. If people on the outside want to call it a rivalry, that’s to me not really a rivalry. But hopefully it can be a celebration of what’s happening in Greenwood.”