CALHOUN FALLS — Last year’s lone victory was an important sign of progress for Calhoun Falls.
The Blue Flashes won their first game in nearly three years after defeating Ware Shoals 14-13 to open the 2019 season. The win was the first since a 42-40 overtime victory against Whitmire on Oct. 14, 2016.
With the win, the first under Calhoun Falls coach Chris Watts, the Flashes are finally seeing progress on the field despite being low in numbers.
Clearly, though, the team is more focused on the fact that there are plenty more opportunities to win more games.
The Flashes lost their final seven games to end the season. Calhoun Falls had a chance to make the playoffs out of Region 1-1A, but a loss to Dixie in the season finale has the team searching for more consistency heading into the 2020 season.
“I think they realized that we can do this,” Watts said of last year’s win. “But we’ve still got to learn how to react after a win. We won, but we’ve got to learn how to finish a season strong, no matter what.”
Still, some positive results seem to have renewed a sense of hope and purpose with the team. Calhoun Falls had around 14 players on its roster for much of last season, but the roster has about 18 players this year.
“We’ve got more numbers now, and I think that’s a good problem to have,” Watts said. “I think it’s kind of been a wake-up call for a lot of them because they go, ‘Oh, I’m not guaranteed to do anything because there’s a next man up now. It’s not just me at this position.’ I think that’s pushed everyone to raise their game.”
Offensively, the Flashes return a talented group of skill players in junior quarterback Ty Moon, senior wide receiver Jerami Talbert and junior fullback Jaquavis Bryant.
Moon will step into the starting quarterback role after serving as the team’s backup to Avant Harris the last two seasons. Moon saw plenty of time last season at running back, and Watts expects him to be a strong dual-threat quarterback as he takes over under center.
“Ty throws it with ease,” Watts said. “He’s so gifted with his ability to get the ball down the field, and he’s a real leader. He’s really taken on that leadership role this year, and I can’t wait to see what he can do this year. We really think he has the ability and the talent to be one of the top players in the state by the time he’s a senior. That potential is there.”
Calhoun Falls will have several freshmen playing on both sides of the ball. Camden Durant will be at linebacker and on the offensive line. Devon Burden figures to see time at running back and linebacker. Kenyan Cade and Kyrece Cade will play on both lines, and Kamari Norman will play in the secondary.
“Offensively, we have enough weapons to be dynamic,” Watts said. “That’s what we’re going to try to be. Obviously, with our size, we’ve got to control the clock and shorten the game as much as we can.”
On defense, the Flashes will be anchored by 300-pound lineman Ethan Alewine and linebackers Bryant and Durant. Calhoun Falls’ speedy skills players will also see time in a talented secondary.
Watts said creating more turnovers will be key in making strides as a team this season.
“Our philosophy is trying to adopt that ‘No Fly Zone,’” Watts said. “If you throw it, we expect to come down with it. That’s our mentality. We expect big things from the defense, but as a team, we’ve got to be able to finish strong this season. I’m excited about the direction we’re heading in.”