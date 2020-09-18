Emerald’s young team had to battle through growing pains last season, but the Vikings will be looking to make significant strides this season under first-year coach Tad DuBose and a new-look coaching staff.
Emerald missed the playoffs in the 2019 season after finishing 1-9 overall and going winless in Region 3-3A. The Vikings started several freshmen on both sides of the ball and suffered costly turnovers and untimely penalties for much of the season.
In the last two seasons, Emerald has posted back-to-back losing records for the first time since 2009-10.
DuBose, entering his first season as a head coach, has been tasked with leading a program rebuild. Emerald also added six new assistant coaches to the mix.
“We’re tickled to death to be out here with the opportunity to play this game this year,” DuBose said. “I don’t think I can ask for any more out of our kids. They’re working hard, they’re learning a lot from our coaches, and I’m excited for the future as we progress into this season.”
The Vikings’ defense once again figures to be the team’s biggest strength. Cameron Gordon and Robby Harrison will lead a stout defense line.
Gordon led Emerald last season with 76 tackles and 14 for loss, plus four sacks. At 6-foot, 253 pounds, Gordon is one of the most powerful defensive linemen in the area.
Harrison, a junior, already has offers from Arizona State and Oregon State. At 6-foot-3, 268 pounds, Harrison is one of the strongest linemen in the Class of 2022.
With Gordon and Harrison anchoring the defensive line, Emerald should be a difficult team for opposing running backs to get past.
“I really feel like the defense is going to be the nucleus for our team,” DuBose said. “Those two are real physical presences, and they bring great leadership. I’m really impressed with our front seven. We’ve also got a great group of linebackers. Box wise, we feel really good about it.”
On the other side of the ball, limiting miscues and controlling the clock will be key for Emerald’s offensive success. The Vikings averaged just nine points per game last season and were shut out three times.
DuBose will implement a double wing offense, similar to what Abbeville ran offensively while he was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.
Sophomore Jaylen Foster and senior Damaruis Morton will be the featured backs for Emerald, along with Zacoyeis Elmore and Ean Ryans.
Quarterbacks Nathaniel Parks and Kareem Goode are still battling for the starting role. Both players saw time at the position last season.
Most of Emerald’s youth is on offense. DuBose said missing the opportunity to implement schemes during the spring and summer because of the coronavirus pandemic will have the Vikings playing catch-up offensively.
“We’ve got so many sophomores that are going to play, and it’s going to take them a little bit of time,” DuBose said. “Our kids right now are like sponges, and that breeds the excitement I have. It creates excitement for not only me, but for our coaches. When we get this thing put together and give us a little bit of time, I think this (program) will be real special.”