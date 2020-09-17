DUE WEST — A disastrous 2019 season started with injuries to key players and ended with lopsided losses in region play.
This season, the rebuild continues. Dixie coach Vic Lollis said the Hornets’ players are focused more closely on executing the team’s double-wing offense, which emphasizes blocking and running for short, consistent gains.
“Last year, we didn’t have much success with it (the double-wing) but as we went back and we reviewed the film, there were a lot of missed blocks, a lot of missed assignments,” Lollis said. “I think we’re sharpening them up this year and we’ve had a lot of time to teach.”
Dixie went 1-10 last season as it tried to replace a huge 2018 senior class that progressed to the Upper State championship for the first time since 1982.
Lollis is confident in a more successful season this year mostly because of the team’s offensive and defensive lines. Lollis said this season’s linemen may be the heaviest and strongest group he’s coached.
Caleb Simpson will shift to fullback in the 2020 season, taking over for Dawson Glenn, who ran the ball frequently last season.
Simpson, a senior who also plays baseball, said he’s happy to get back on the field. The coronavirus pandemic started in the spring, and its spread canceled the 2019 baseball season.
“I’m just looking forward to hitting somebody,” Simpson said. “Looking forward to playing with the boys and having a good season. I feel like we need to work on tackling a lot. I feel like we’re going to do a good job of that this year. We’ve been working hard to get back at it and we’ll be good this year.”
Lollis said the team will have a varsity roster of about 40 players, which is likely to be one of the largest rosters in Region 1-1A. He said the Hornets have added more skill position players this season.
In Due West, success is often measured by one thing: Whether a team gets a win in the Dixie-Ware Shoals rivalry. Despite the overall success of Dixie’s athletic department in recent years, the football team lost 41-13 last season to Ware Shoals.
Senior center Parker Santee said beating Ware Shoals is one of the Hornets’ goals this season.
“I think that last year was kind of a letdown,” Santee said. “This year, we definitely have a chance to be up there this year. We lost to our arch rivals Ware Shoals last year, and that’s not happening again. So I think we definitely have a better chance in the region this year.”