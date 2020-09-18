CLINTON — Corey Fountain guided Clinton to its first playoff appearance in three years last season, but he recognizes there is still more work to do in the program’s rebuild.
Fountain is entering his second season with the Red Devils after winning state championships with Class 1A Lamar in 2015 and 2017. Lamar had a winning season every year since 2014 under Fountain.
Clinton will be looking to make even more strides under Fountain this fall. The Red Devils finished 4-7 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We just want to get better every day,” Fountain said. “On Friday nights, we want to see all that hard work over the summer pay off and gel the way it’s supposed to each and every week. The coaches and kids have worked hard over the summer. We didn’t know if this season would even come, so it’s been great to see our kids compete.”
Clinton will return several key starters from last season. The Red Devils have eight starters back on offense, including standout senior running back Kimon Quarles.
Junior Davis Wilson and sophomore Austin Copeland are in a battle for the starting quarterback job heading into the year. Wilson took the majority of snaps last season, but both players saw time in a preseason scrimmage against Blacksburg.
“They both do different things well,” Fountain said. “Davis is a little bit bigger and a more powerful runner, and Austin is a little more finesse and has more speed. They really complement each other well, and I feel confident with either one of those guys at quarterback.”
Defensively, Fountain said the Red Devils will be young at linebacker and on the defensive line. Clinton wants to control the clock by relying on its rushing attack and forcing pressure on defense.
Clinton will compete in a tough Region 3-3A that includes two-time defending state champion Chapman, Emerald, Broome, Union County and Woodruff.
“It’s going to be a tough region, but we’ll take it one day at a time,” Fountain said. “Over at Emerald, coach (Tad) DuBose is going to do a great job there. From top to bottom, our conference is going to be strong.
“We’ve got some really well-coached teams, they all play hard, and every school is going to give you everything they’ve got. It’s about the little details for us that are going to make the difference in those games.”