If the Cambridge-Palmetto Cats can start the 2020 season the way they ended the 2019 season, it’s going to be a year to remember.
Already in 2020, with the SCISA season starting in late August, Cambridge-Palmetto stands 2-0 with lopsided wins over Carolina Wildcats and Augusta Eagles.
Cambridge-Palmetto, which combines students from Cambridge Academy and Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood for an 8-man football team, finished last year with a three-game winning streak in which it outscored opponents 108-8.
The momentum carrying over from last year prompts second-year coach David Myers to adopt a motto of “No Excuses” this season. For all the positive momentum the team ended last year with, it came after the Cats started the season by losing three in a row.
Myers finds plenty of confidence in the team’s key returning players.
“Really, it has a lot to do with the guys,” Myers said. “My confidence comes from them. They were very enthusiastic last year, and this year we’ve got a lot of those same guys that are playing again.”
Myers said the team has added three players to the roster this season, and three players can mean a lot for an 8-man football team. The Cats have enough players this time for a full offense and defense in practice, which wasn’t the case last season.
Defensive coordinator Matty Newman returns this season for his second year. A new strength and conditioning coach, Dana Smoak, helped lead the team through the summer, in which the team had to do virtual workouts as school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At quarterback, the team could have a “three-headed monster,” Myers said, between Ethan Myers, Charles Price and newcomer Jonah Spate as options at quarterback.
“Ethan Myers is our quarterback and we’re going to have a pretty good opportunity to see more than one guy at quarterback this year,” David Myers said. “We had Charles Price start out the season (in 2019) and he got hurt. Ethan Myers finished out the season and played well for us.”
Ethan Myers’ success at quarterback earned him the starting job for this season. Now that Cambridge-Palmetto established itself as a competitive team, he said it is ready to make the next step.
“I feel like we just clicked together as a team and we started working harder and we started hustling more,” Ethan Myers said.
At running back, James Austin continues to be the Cats’ go-to player. Austin had more than 700 yards in only six games last season.
Austin, a junior this year, said he wants to be more of a leader on the field and in the locker room.
“It’s always a lot of fun,” Austin said of starting the season. “It’s a challenge, playing against new schools all the time. I need to try to be more of a vocal leader instead of just on the field.”
Junior Matthew Strutko said his teammates have had plenty of time to get acquainted as the Cats bring together students from two different private schools.
“It doesn’t matter where we come from,” Strutko said. “When we bring these two schools together, they bring us closer. We feel like we’re brothers here on the field. That atmosphere out here is awesome.”