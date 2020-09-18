NINETY SIX — Football has taken its toll on Justyn Gonzalez.
A bevy of injuries over the years sidelined the standout Ninety Six athlete. He tore his patella tendon while playing junior varsity, and he suffered a mild concussion his freshman season.
A broken collarbone injury on a sweep play against Batesburg-Leesville in October 2018 made him miss the remainder of his sophomore season. Gonzalez decided to take a year off from football his junior year and reset.
Now fully healthy, the senior figures to be a key factor to Ninety Six’s success this season.
“I knew I just needed a mental break last year to get ready for this last ride,” Gonzalez said. “This year, I’m ready to go and get to it. It’s been tough with the injuries and all of that, but it’s fun getting back into this. I feel mentally prepared, physically prepared and I’m just ready to get back out there again.”
Gonzalez will take over as the Wildcats’ starting running back and will likely see time at linebacker. Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings formed a strong relationship with Gonzalez during his weightlifting class last spring and encouraged Gonzalez to re-join the football team.
“Since the day I was hired, our Ninety Six coaches have always said he’s one of the best athletes in the school, and I was lucky enough to have him in my weightlifting class,” Owings said. “I saw how hard he worked, how explosive he was, how strong his work ethic was, and all that has carried over to the field. He’s got a motor, he can really run, and he’s as athletic as anybody out there.”
Owings said he’s been impressed with the leadership Gonzalez has brought to the team despite sitting out his junior year.
“He’s done a great job of leading by example, even though he wasn’t here last year,” Owings said. “I’m proud of him for that. I don’t know yet if he’s a natural leader, or if he just likes working that hard, but he comes out here and looks like one of the leaders of the team. I think I’ll hear him become more vocal with time because he knows he wasn’t here last year, but he does a great job of leading by example.”
Gonzalez only played soccer and track last school year, so he said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to making an impact on the football field for the Wildcats in his senior year.
“I was always thinking about when I was going to play again and get back on the field, so this means everything,” Gonzalez said. “Now it’s time to get out there and win some games.”