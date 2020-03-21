Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that typically April is a bigger spawning month than March on Lake Greenwood, although by the end of this month there could be some fish on beds depending on water conditions. Still, typically the primary pattern in March is targeting pre-spawn bass which are staging around points and at the mouths of creeks. They like to gravitate towards brush, and jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, worms or soft plastics will all catch fish.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that in March bass should pull into shallower water, and depending on weather and water conditions there could even be some early spawners late in the month. Generally look for fish to get into the creeks, and expects crankbaits and spinnerbaits to be effective for both spots and largemouth.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in March fish will be scattered all over the lake, but they will also move shallower. Pulling live herring on planer boards is usually the best pattern.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that in March fish will start to move shallower, and depending on weather conditions there will often be a strong spawn this month. It can happen very fast once air temperatures get into the 70- to 80-degree range, and usually the biggest fish spawn first. Trolling jigs is usually the best pattern until fish are actually bedding, when they can be caught casting jigs or minnows shallow.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that in March catfish will start to bite better again, and they can be caught on shallow points with cut herring.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament angler Tyler Matthews of Augusta reports that in March fish should pull shallow, with substantial numbers of fish on beds spawning by the end of the month. While there will be anglers sight-fishing this month, this is likely to be a tough year for sight-fishing due to water conditions. During the pre-spawn and even spawning period a spinnerbait and jig should be very effective for shallow fish on Lake Thurmond.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in March fish will move shallower off channel points, and first thing in the morning there should be a really strong bite right at daybreak. After that it will be more of a grind with down-lines, although some anglers will pull planer boards across points.
Crappie: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that – except for the wind – March is one of the best months of the year for catching crappie on Lake Thurmond. Generally fish are feeding heavily in preparation for the spawn and then actually spawning, and they will be shallow in the backs of creeks and coves as well as along the banks around cover. Long-line trolling, tight-lining, and casting a cork with a jig/minnow at the bank will all catch fish.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that March can also be a good month for catching large catfish on Lake Thurmond, although again the wind can be problematic. Anchoring in shallow water where fish are feeding on threadfin and gizzard shad is generally the best pattern.