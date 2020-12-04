Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in the early part of December there should still be some fish caught shallow in the backs of creeks on spinnerbaits and crankbaits, but as temperatures drop the deep bite should come on. Fishing a jigging spoon, drop shot or even dragging a jig around deep bait schools should work. An Alabama rig is also likely to be effective.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting the flats with shrimp or cut bait will still work this month, although channel catfish will get more lethargic as it gets cooler. Flathead catfish will also continue to be caught on live bream or perch until it gets very cold.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that in December bass will move deeper in the main lake and at the mouths of creeks. They will be caught on jigging spoons, drop shots and jigs.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that December is one of the best months of the year to fish Russell for striper, and fish will group up in the mid-lake. Whether you opt to throw artificial lures at feeding fish or cover water by pulling herring on free-lines and planer boards, following the birds is key.
Crappie and yellow perch: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that in December he will not target crappie, but yellow perch will be caught in excellent numbers. They will be caught on minnows fished around schools of bait.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that December is not a month when very many people will be targeting catfish, but if you concentrate on deep water you can pick up channel catfish or even a big flathead before it gets too cold.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Josh Rockefeller and Tyler Matthews reports that in December there should be two major groups of fish. Once temperatures get below 55 degrees there will be some bass in the creek ditches that can be caught on The Sled and blade baits. There is another group of deeper fish out on the main lake that can be caught on underspins fished over humps.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that during December fish should move to the very backs of the creeks. As the fish get shallower and scattered out in the backs most anglers will switch over to free-lines and planer boards.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that in December fish should still be ganged up around mid-depth brush piles and submerged timber in the backs. Generally creeks in the middle and upper part of the lake will fish best, and crappie will eat minnows or jigs.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that December is one of the best months of the year to catch a big catfish on Clarks Hill, and if anything fishing is likely to improve from what has already been an excellent fall bite. Anchoring on deep structure is the most consistent way to catch large blue and flathead catfish this month. The creeks can be good depending on whether bait has moved into them, and gizzard shad and white perch are hard to beat for the bigger fish.
Lake Wylie
Bass: Tournament angler Reid McGinn of Fort Mill reports that in December bait and fish will be pulling out of the creeks and returning to the main lake. They will set up in relatively deep water where they can be caught on jerkbaits and Alabama rigs.
Catfish: Captain Rodger Taylor (803-517-7828) reports that in December some of the biggest fish in the lake should start to turn on. The chief pattern will be drifting deep water in the lower lake with cut shad.
Lake Murray
Bass: B.A.S.S. angler Andy Wicker of Pomaria reports that, while there are some fish which pretty much live shallow all year, in December the greatest number of fish will be found in deep water. Early in the winter is prime time for spoon fishing, and Alabama rigs will also catch fish.
Striped bass: Captain Brad Taylor (803-331-1354) reports that in December on Lake Murray there is no more popular pattern than throwing double rigs around feeding birds. Fish are all over the lake but the best numbers are up the lake.
Crappie: Captain Brad Taylor reports that in December the crappie should really turn on and move into the creek channels up the lake. Tight-lining close to the bottom should be the best pattern.
Catfish: Captain William Attaway (803-924-0857) reports that December is another excellent month for catching catfish on Lake Murray. Drifting or anchoring with cut bait in the river channels is the best pattern.
Lake Hartwell
Bass: Guide Brad Fowler reports that in December fish will leave the shallow creeks and head out to the main lake or deep creek channels. Some days they will be suspended, and other days they will relate to the bottom. Fish head spins, drop shot rigs, spoons, blade runners, and even dragging a jig or shakey head will work.
Striper and hybrids: Guide Chip Hamilton (864-304-9011) reports that in December fish will continue to bite down-lines in the creeks and rivers until if and when water temperatures get very cold. If that happens look for the bite to slow down, and anglers will need to switch over to trolling umbrella rigs or pulling free-lines with big baits.
Crappie: Captain Bill Plumley reports that in December fish will be caught on minnows or jigs around deep docks or brush in 15-30 feet of water.
Catfish: Captain Bill Plumley reports that in December blue catfish will get easier and easier to catch as they come out of the deep timber, and they should begin to be catchable in the creek channels. A variety of cut baits will work. Channels will continue to bite will fishing for flatheads will slow down.