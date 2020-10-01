Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in September bass fishing should improve on Lake Greenwood, and generally more fish should be caught in 5-6 feet or less. Anglers will be able to catch fish running the banks with a buzzbait, and fish should also school better this month.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting the flats with shrimp or cut bait will work this month. Flathead catfish will also be caught at night on live bream or perch.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that in September bass should start to move shallower around points and brush piles. Drop shots and shakey heads should both work. Also look out for schooling activity across the lake, and always have a topwater lure tied on.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that fish have been have caught on both ends of the lake this summer, but in September he expects more fish to move to mid-lake flats where they can be caught on down-lined herring.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that in the first part of September the crappie are likely to continue to hold around deeper brush and be a little lethargic. However, with dropping temperatures they should move onto shallower brush where they can be caught on jigs and minnows.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that fish should move shallower this month where they can be caught on cut herring in less than 15 feet of water.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews and Josh Rockefeller report that in September buzzbaits should be really good against the banks, and anglers should also be on the lookout for schooling activity and keep a topwater lure close. Deeper fish should also be caught on drop shots around humps and bridges.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) and Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) report that in September fish should continue what has been an early migration out of the lower lake. Bait will move shallower into the 10- to 15-foot range, leading to more surface activity, and fish should be related to the sides of humps in 25-35 feet of water.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that at the beginning of September fish are generally still holding around deeper brush, but if the weather cools they should move shallower into the 12- to 15-foot range.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in September fish will be scattered everywhere. Some will be in the backs of creeks in shallow water feeding on threadfin and gizzard shad, while some fish will be staging out on main lake humps and points in deeper water feeding on blueback herring. This is the beginning of the prime time to catch big blue catfish on Lake Thurmond.