Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that August is usually the slowest month of the year for bass fishing on Greenwood. There can be a very small window of topwater fishing early and late, but after that fishing is basically a deep grind with worms.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that channel catfish will bite well in August from shallow to deep water. Cut herring, shrimp or dip baits will all work. Flathead catfish can be caught at night on live bream or perch.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that bass should remain in fairly tight, deep schools in August. Fishing with deep running crankbaits or plastics worms around deep structure will be the best pattern.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in August they expect to find a decent bite for striped bass on the lower end of the lake with down-lines, but towards the end of July the fish seemed to be leaving. The best option may be to fish below the Hartwell dam where cool conditions on the upper end of the lake can draw striper to that area.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that fish will stay on deeper brush in the creeks in August, but they will head for cooler water if the creeks get too warm. They will be caught on jigs and minnows.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews and Josh Rockefeller report that it’s a tough month for bass fishing on Lake Thurmond. However, in August the best chances to hook up are to fish shallow with buzzbaits and frogs or deeper around humps and offshore brush with soft plastics.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in August fish should be very deep where they will be caught on down-lined herring in 50-60 plus feet of water. Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that in the mid-lake section fish will be caught on the same techniques but you should be able to fish a little shallower.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that there is traditionally very little fishing activity for crappie in the heat of August, but fish are usually around deep brush where they can be caught on minnows.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in August fish will continue to move shallower early and late and deeper during the heat of the day. Fan-casting baits at a variety of depths is the best pattern.