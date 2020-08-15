Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that August is usually the slowest month of the year for bass fishing on Greenwood. There can be a very small window of topwater fishing early and late, but after that fishing is basically a deep grind with worms.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that channel catfish will bite well in August from shallow to deep water. Cut herring, shrimp or dip baits will all work. Flathead catfish can be caught at night on live bream or perch.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that bass should remain in fairly tight, deep schools in August. Fishing with deep running crankbaits or plastics worms around deep structure will be the best pattern.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in August they expect to find a decent bite for striped bass on the lower end of the lake with down-lines, but towards the end of July the fish seemed to be leaving. The best option may be to fish below the Hartwell dam where cool conditions on the upper end of the lake can draw striper to that area.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that fish will stay on deeper brush in the creeks in August, but they will head for cooler water if the creeks get too warm. They will be caught on jigs and minnows.
