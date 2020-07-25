Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in July there should be a topwater bite first thing in shallow water, but during the heat of the day fish should be caught deep in 15-20 feet of water on worms.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that channel catfish can be caught drifting cut bait or anchoring with dip baits. Flathead catfish can be caught on live bait at night.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that bass should move deeper in July, and if temperatures do what they are expected to do the fishing should improve as schools tighten up. Fishing with deep-running crankbaits or plastics worms around deep structure up to 40 or more feet down will be the best pattern.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in July stripers should be catchable on both ends of the lake, with free-lining working in the upper lake and down-lines working in the lower lake
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that fish should move into deeper brush in July, and the fish may start to shift out of the creeks and into the main lake. They will be caught on jigs and minnows.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that fish should go deeper in July assuming water temperatures continue to warm. Fish should be caught in 15-25 feet of water on cut herring.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Ga., and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta report that in July they expect a buzzbait to be the best way to catch quality fish, while numbers of fish can be caught deeper over humps and around brush on worms or jigs.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in July fish should move out even deeper into 40-60-plus feet of water and be caught on down-lined herring.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that the population of crappie seems to be outstanding on Lake Thurmond right now. In July fish should be found around brush that sits in 20-25 feet of water. Anchoring and then fishing vertically with minnows is usually the best pattern.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that the best fishing in July will again be in the early morning or late evening. Anchoring on humps and points and fishing with cut bait at a variety of depths is the best bet.