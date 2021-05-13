Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in May the shad spawn will create some fishing opportunities around points and docks, and there will also be fish caught around sea walls on topwater lures all month. Other bass will start to get out on deeper brush where they will take big worms and crankbaits.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that throughout May he will mainly be pulling free-lines and planer boards. Early in the day fish will be shallower, and when the sun gets up they will be deeper.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that the spawn pretty much wrapped up in April, and this month some fish will start out still recovering from it. However, over the course of the month almost all of the fish will get out on brush where they can be caught on minnows and jigs.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that in May channel cats can be caught on dip baits fished off points, or on cut bait or shrimp drifted. This is a good month for flatheads and they will take live bait in low-light periods.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that for most of this May bass should be up shallow feeding on spawning blueback herring off shallow points. They will take topwater lures and flukes, but live herring are often impossible to beat.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports for much of May striper will stay off the sides of the same points where the herring are spawning, but at the end of May when herring move out to deeper water the striper will get over deep trees in 40-50 feet.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that while the crappie spawn almost totally wrapped up in April, in May the fish will stay fairly shallow around brush. They can be caught within a few feet of the surface on minnows.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that in May the catfish bite will be wide open, and channel cats will be caught pretty much everywhere including points, pockets, coves and more on cut herring.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Georgia and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta expect that, with things a little behind this year, the schooling action on herring points will last most of this month. However, it will probably stop earlier and earlier each day as it gets warmer. Topwater lures fished on main lake points should work until it gets very hot, and when the fish are not up jigs or shakey heads in the same areas should work. Late in the month the pattern will transition to fishing early with a buzzbait and then deeper humps with a worm or jig during the day.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that early in May there could be a good bite in the shallows early, but once it gets hot then fish will be in mid-depths in the morning. During the day they will push out to 25-55 feet of water depending on how fast it gets hot. Most of the month they will be fishing with down-lines.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that in May the spawn is behind us but the fish are back feeding again, and about all you need to catch them is minnows and the location of some mid-depth brush in the creeks. By the end of May they may go deeper if the water gets very hot.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in April he likes to anchor on humps, points and saddles and put out live and cut herring. This is a good technique for catching a mixed bag of catfish and striper.