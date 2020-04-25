Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that typically April is a bigger spawning month than March on Lake Greenwood, although by the end of this month there could be some fish on beds depending on water conditions. Still, typically the primary pattern in March is targeting pre-spawn bass which are staging around points and at the mouths of creeks. They like to gravitate towards brush, and jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, worms or soft plastics will all catch fish.