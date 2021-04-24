Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that even though April is the biggest spawning month of the year on Greenwood, this year he feels like a decent number of fish did their business in March. Still, this month fish at all three stages of the spawn will be found on Greenwood and most fish will be in the shallows or nearby. Shakey head worms are hard to beat, and when there is not a cold front topwater lures can produce. Later in the month the shad spawn should get underway.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting cut herring, shad or white perch will remain a strong pattern in April, but this month he will be focusing more on the shallow as temperatures warm.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that in April the majority of the fish on Lake Russell will spawn, and it’s a great month for fishing as shallow as the spotted bass will get all year. Some of the better largemouth already spawned in March, but many are still pre-spawn. A shakey head worm is hard to beat. Later this month the herring spawn will take off and the bass will start to key on points.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in April fish will still be scattered all over the lake, but they will mostly be in the shallows. Pulling live herring on free-lines and planer boards is usually the best pattern.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that some of the bigger crappie already spawned in March, but in April several more waves of spawning fish should be found shallow around the banks. They will eat minnows and jigs cast around shallow brush until they pull out to slightly deeper cover.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that in April the catfish bite should really improve as fish feed up after a long winter, and they can be caught on shallow points with cut herring.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Georgia, and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta report that in April there will be bass at all three stages of the spawn on Lake Thurmond, with fish on the beds at least through the middle of the month. However, in April most people will be thinking about when the blueback herring start spawning. When that happens it will seem like every point on the lake has bass on it and they will take topwater lures and flukes as well as jigs or shakey head worms fished along the bottom.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in April the best pattern is to fish very shallow off channel points and shoals at daybreak. Once the sun gets up fish back out and scatter, and you have to look for them suspended out to 25-plus feet.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that the bulk of the fish have finished spawning by early April, and while you can still get some shallow this month they catch the most crappie with minnows fished over mid-depth brush. If it gets very hot they will move onto deeper brush.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in April he likes to anchor on humps, points and saddles and put out live and cut herring. This is a good technique for catching a mixed bag of catfish and striper.