Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in February bass will start to move shallower due to seasonal factors, and they should start to get into the vicinity of their pre-spawn locations. Depending on water conditions shallow-running crankbaits, spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, and jigs should all work
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that in February striped bass could be found anywhere on Lake Greenwood, but the key to finding them is to locate the bait. Casting at diving birds with Alabama rigs or bucktails is the technique of choice.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that there are basically two patterns in February, and on the upper end of the lake fish will be caught deep around bridges. On the lower end fish will be starting to suspend in creek mouths preparing for the spawn. Both minnows and jigs will work in both locations.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting cut herring, shad or white perch in mid-depths should be the best pattern in February.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in the first part of February a mixed bag of bass, yellow and white perch, sometimes catfish, and occasional crappie should all be grouped up in the same areas around deeper bait schools. If you fish minnows it is not unusual to catch some of each species, and until you get a fish to the surface you never know what is on the end of your line! If there is a warming trend towards the end of the month then fish may start to move shallower, and then they will scatter.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that there can be some striped bass mixed in with the other species around deep bait schools, but in general striped bass are more likely to be roaming this month. Following the birds and covering water with free-lines or planer boards is the best pattern.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament angler Josh Rockefeller of Augusta reports that in February fish will still be related to rock until it gets time for them to move towards their pre-spawn and then spawning locations. Fishing The Sled and jigs around rocky points will remain the best pattern until fish get very shallow when they will take a variety of moving baits as well as soft plastics.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in February fish will start to migrate down towards the lower lake, and they will begin to show up near the dam where they can be caught by bank fishermen. As the water warms they will also stage for their false spawn.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that February is one of the best months of the year for catching big fish. As the weather warms they will begin to stage for the spawn and can be caught trolling in the backs of creeks.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that February should be a very good month for catfish on Lake Thurmond. Anchoring on creek channel ledges and fan-casting cut gizzard shad, white perch and herring will be the best way to target big blue catfish. If the lake remains dirty fish will continue to feed best in the muddiest areas.
Lake Wylie
Bass: Tournament angler Reid McGinn of Fort Mill reports that in February fish should be coming out of their winter patterns by the latter part of the month, and they should be just starting to make a push shallower towards their pre-spawn areas. Alabama rigs, crankbaits and football jigs should be the most popular baits this month.
Catfish: Captain Rodger Taylor (803-517-7828) reports that February should also be a good month for big fish. While unusual water conditions could change the pattern, usually expect the best fish to come drifting deep water with cut bait on the lower end. However, anchoring shallower produced better in January so be flexible.