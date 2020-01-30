Lander senior catcher Mike Fitschen feels different about this season.
After some disappointment last season, Fitschen and a nucleus of senior leaders are determined to bring the team to new heights. Stepping off the field after taking batting practice Thursday afternoon, Fitschen was upbeat about the season, which starts 5 p.m. today when Lander hosts Erskine at Dolny Stadium. The series continues in Due West with a doubleheader starting 11 a.m. Saturday.
"It's been different than the last couple years," Fitschen said. "Everyone’s been very excited to be at practice, everybody’s excited to be at the field and we’re getting tired of playing each other. We’re ready to bring that energy against someone else."
Lander coach Jason Burke has faith in seniors such as Fitschen and Roury Glanton to take their leadership a step further.
"You got some guys out here who have been an integral part of what we’re doing every single season," Burke said. "... It's time to see them take the next step. Not just get the at-bats and hit .280 or .300, but contend to be an All-Conference guy. And not only that, but push the others to be where they want to be."
Lander started the season with a bang last season by defeating No. 1 Tampa in the first game of the season. However, things went south later in the year as the team's tough, packed schedule left little margin for error in conference series.
The Bearcats finished ninth in the Peach Belt last season with a 13-17 record and an 18-32 overall record.
Burke, who is in his fourth year as the team's coach, is intent on producing better results this time around.
"It's very important," Burke said. "You're in Year 4 as a head coach, you’ve had plenty of time to get your guys in here, build the culture that you want to have."
Another key senior for the team is Nathan Schreckengost, who is chasing the Lander career home run record this season. While Schreckengost has 26 career home runs currently, he has until the end of the season to try to reach Carson Jones' mark of 33 career homers, which he set last season before graduating last spring.
"I told him, 'You don’t need to focus on it, man. I think you just need to let it happen,'" Burke said. "Schrek is a very complete hitter. He's a guy that can take his walks, hit the ball the opposite way. He's a guy that can choke up on the bat with two outs and hit the ball in play. He's not just a home run threat. I think when guys are chasing a single season record or a career record like he is, I think they get caught up in that."
As for the team's pitching staff, standouts from last year in Ryan Troutman and Alex Moore are gone. Burke will rely mainly on the arms of redshirt senior and Barry University transfer Justin Walker, junior Carson Schlegle and redshirt junior Davis Cunningham.
Abbeville native Bryce Jackson won't be a two-way player this season, and will instead be one of two main closers for the Bearcats.
Burke hopes a slightly lighter, less congested schedule helps his team stay focused on each game.
"I think one thing that hurt us last year was we started looking ahead," Burke said. "I think we beat (No. 1) Tampa opening day, and I think some guys on our team said, 'If we can keep playing well, we’re going to be in the top 25.' And then you sweep Millersville and everybody’s like, 'Oh, if we can just win a few more, we’re going to be in the top 25.' I think guys started thinking way too far out, instead of just being in the moment."