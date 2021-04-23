It was the perfect ending to a senior season that at first was taken away.
As the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood-native Anna-Kathryn Stoddard was uncertain she would ever wear the black, garnet and white uniform again. Just a year later on senior day, Stoddard was not only able to finish her career on her own terms, she put her name permanently in the record books, breaking the 1500-meter school record.
“Obviously it’s very meaningful, especially after having to wait a full year to come back and compete, we ended our season in 2020 at the end of indoor track. I only had a season of outdoor this year so I literally had to wait a full calendar year before I can even put the uniform back on,” Stoddard said. “I spent a lot of time like thinking about just making it all worth it and that’s what got me through those quarantine workouts by myself just imagining all the things I still wanted to accomplish that I didn’t get the chance to the year that COVID happened. It’s nice to see it all pay off.”
Stoddard’s work paid off in threefold as in less than a month, the senior would set three school records: the 3000-meter, the 5000-meter and culminating with the 1500-meter. It was lightyears away to what she was experiencing a year prior, spending hours alone at the track at J.W. Babb Stadium.
“We [weren’t] supposed to be around people then, so I had to do most everything alone which is hard when you’re used to working out with a team and having like a set practice schedule,” Stoddard said. “I really had to work hard to be accountable to make sure I still stayed in shape so that I would actually be better when the time came.”
That time came on Saturday, where Stoddard attempted to set a school record in three-consecutive meets. However of the three records, Stoddard admitted that the 1500-meter record was the toughest to break, stating she had never run that fast before.
As she finished her first two laps, Stoddard’s coaches told her she was right on pace to break the record but knew that she could not slow down if she wanted to break the 25-year-old mark.
“I knew the numbers I needed to be in my head and after the first two laps, I was spot on where I needed to be,” Stoddard said. “I knew I couldn’t slow down because I didn’t have any leeway. I knew it was going to be really close.”
After she crossed the line and was informed that she had in fact set her third school record, Stoddard was able to share the moment with her family and gave a call to her high school coach, Julie Seymour.
“She has been keeping up with my track career all throughout college and she’s been a running mentor, and so I like to update her on my success,” Stoddard said.