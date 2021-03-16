When Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson walked off the UNG Convocation Court floor Monday after defeating North Georgia 67-48, he turned on his phone and had 123 unread text messages.
After answering a few, more notifications would continue to flood his phone as the Bearcats advanced to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. However, what made the advancement even sweeter was being able to requite the loss after the team dropped the conference championship game to North Georgia just 11 days ago.
“Our kids were really loose and they were eager to avenge the loss that they had in the conference championship game and they came out and played great basketball,” Pederson said. “When you look at what they did up defensively, holding North Georgia to 48 points, 20 of those in the second half, and you’re talking about a team who’s playing on their home court, and was averaging about 78 to 79 points a game. It was just incredible effort by these kids to get us to the regional championship.”
Pederson said the difference between Monday night’s victory and the conference championship loss was the defensive play from their role players who helped keep the Nighthawks to shoot about 31% from the field and .095% from behind the 3-point line.
Now the Bearcats turn their attention to the Azusa Pacific Cougars, a team that had to defeat the No. 3 and No. 5-ranked teams to get to Columbus, Ohio.
“I’m excited to get another crack at it, because the first time you go I think it’s like anything you do for the first time, you know I learned a lot in the first time, there’s some things I’m going to do differently this time,” Pederson said.
“You know we’re going there to try and get better, to try and find out how good we are, how do we stack up against a team from the west coast. It’s exciting to play someone you’ve never played before, so we see this as a win-win situation.”