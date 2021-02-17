A dominant showing inside the paint helped No. 2-ranked Lander cruise past Flagler 90-58 Wednesday night.
Lander forward Makaila Cange continued a stellar start to her sophomore season, scoring a game-high 29 points and adding 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.
Cange shot 13-of-16 from the floor as she led the Bearcats’ post offense. Lander scored 56 points in the paint, one basket shy of matching Flagler’s 58 points for the entire game.
“We’re an inside-outside team and that’s what we want to do,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “We’ve got two great post players in Makaila Cange and Miriam Recarte. That’s what we’re designed to do. We want to go inside. Give Makaila a lot of credit for giving our guards a good target. She’s having a phenomenal season and she’s proving she’s one of the very best players in this league.”
With the win, Pederson surpassed former Columbus State and Francis Marion coach Jay Sparks for the most Peach Belt Conference wins in women’s basketball history. Pederson earned his 207th PBC win with the wire-to-wire victory over Flagler.
“I guess that means I’m getting old,” Pederson said, with a laugh. “We’ve had a lot of good players, and you can’t say my name without saying (assistant) DeCole Shoemate Robertson’s name. She’s a big part of what we’ve done here. Before her, we’ve had some really good assistant coaches here and we’ve probably had more all-conference players than anyone else in the league since I’ve been here.
“It’s been fun, and I’ve enjoyed coming here every day. When you get to work with great players and coaches, it makes that possible.”
Lander, which is off to its best start in program history, entered Wednesday one of nine unbeaten teams in the nation. The Bearcats are 13-0 overall and 11-0 in PBC play.
Lander will have a busy stretch to close out the regular season as it prepares to play three conference games in the next six days.
“Obviously, we’re in a good position right now, but we’re just going to take it one game at a time as we go into a really tough stretch,” Pederson said. “We’ve got to play Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, and we don’t have much depth right now. When you’re dealing with a short bench like we are this season, it’ll be a tough challenge for us.”