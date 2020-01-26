When Tabitha Dailey came to Lander as a freshman, she knew she was at the beginning of a gradual process.
Dailey averaged 2.9 points per game her freshman year, then 3.0 points per game her sophomore year. She played behind Breshay Johnson, who set the program record for career points.
“One of my main goals was I always wanted to improve, so each year I tried to improve,” Dailey said. “Freshman year, it started off a little shaky. Sophomore year, it was better than my freshman year. Junior year was better than my sophomore year. Senior year, which is now, I feel like I’m improving but there’s still much, much more I can do.”
Fast forward to this year, and Dailey’s production leads the team. Averaging team highs with 16.4 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game, Dailey is powering Lander to an undefeated mark in the Peach Belt.
Lander coach Kevin Pederson said Dailey’s progression is indicative of his recruiting plan.
“She’s a great four-year example,” Pederson said. “When we recruit kids, we talk about a few things. Allow yourself to make mistakes as a freshman. Don’t beat yourself up too hard. And just stay the course. We’ve had a good history here in our program of just taking four-year kids and making them better.”
At the Division II college level, schools have several different avenues to finding new talent. While some focus on transfers, junior college players or international players, Pederson has found success taking high school players through gradual improvement in each year of school.
“We’re a high school-based team,” Pederson said. “That’s the cornerstone of our program. We try to recruit players with the idea of, ‘Hey, come in and we hope the upperclassmen will give you some time to develop.’”
For the plan to work, Dailey had to work hard and take honest criticism. Pederson said he’s been harder on Dailey than any player he’s coached.
“That’s why that kid has been such a joy to coach,” Pederson said. “She wants to get better and she’s tough. There’s no ego with that kid. If you say something, some people take it personal. You say something to Tabitha Dailey, she hears you. She listens. She doesn’t get upset at the emotion in your voice. She hears your message and she comes back and tries to get better.”
Pederson has budding success stories in other positions, too. Freshman guard Zamiya Passmore emerged this year as one of the Peach Belt’s best freshmen, and Pederson said he recruited Passmore with the intention of having her as an understudy for senior Jessica Harris, who was last season’s Peach Belt Player of the Year.
Harris and a group of young Bearcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last year, and Dailey’s role in making an even further run seems to be growing with each game.
Dailey has been named the Peach Belt’s Player of the Week three times this season. The news was a surprise each time to Dailey, who doesn’t pay much attention to her own statistics.
“I work for it, but each time I got it, I was surprised,” Dailey said. “I’m really humble, and I never really pay attention to my stat line. I never really notice how many points I have until the end of the game.”