Lander baseball coach Jason Burke strolled Friday into Dolny Stadium hoping the rain would stay away for his team’s series-opening matchup with Francis Marion.
But not long after his players arrived, Burke was delivering the news that their season was over.
“Once we got halfway through the day yesterday, I think we saw it coming,” Burke said. “I think it was just starting to become a reality at that point, that it was heading toward the Peach Belt.
“They saw it coming, so I think it lightened the blow for them today. But I’m sure last night was a tough, tough night for a lot of them.”
The scene was similar for many other Lander coaches Friday, as spring sports seasons were abruptly canceled because of the spread of coronavirus. The pandemic has caused nearly every American sporting event this spring to be canceled or postponed.
The Peach Belt Conference released its statement canceling the remainder of spring sports seasons Friday afternoon, and the NCAA Division II announced later in the day that it will open a waiver process to award student-athletes in spring sports another year of eligibility, in addition to waivers on financial aid and full-time enrollment.
Still, the cancellation of the spring sports seasons brought an abrupt end to promising seasons for Lander teams.
Brett Simpson is the longtime coach of Lander’s men’s tennis team, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation and on Thursday defeated Newberry 5-2 in a home match.
“It’s extremely devastating, I guess is how I would put it,” Simpson said. “With us being set up to have a pretty good year, it was set up well and we were looking forward to competing at the end of the year for regional and national titles and now you can’t.”
Burke’s baseball team had a 13-8 overall record and carried a 7-4 conference record into Friday’s home game.
“It’s difficult to manage,” Burke said. “I brought them down there and we had the field tarped for the rain. It’s rough to tell them their season’s over and then to tell them to go pull the tarp off.”
The Bearcats’ softball team earlier this season jumped to the school’s best start since 1999 and prepared to open conference play at Columbus State on Sunday.
“We’re still in the fresh moments of, ‘We can’t believe this happened,’ but we were having a great season,” Lander softball coach Glen Crawford said. “This was one of the best starts we’ve had here in a long time. We’ve got a very talented team, and we had really big hopes and goals to reach. I think we could’ve reached them.
“I think this spring season will be remembered across the nation as one where the safety of our student-athletes came first. That’s the most important thing.”
The cancellation comes at a particularly poor time for Lander’s men’s and women’s golf programs. Coach Mark Riddle said the Bearcat Classic, the teams’ only home tournament which was scheduled for next week, is an important fundraiser for the program.
The Lander men’s golf team finished top 10 in all but one tournament this season. The women’s team entered the Bearcat Classic fresh off a tournament win at Converse College.
Riddle looked forward to an exciting culmination of the year. Instead, it’s over before he could get there.
“You kind of work hard for the whole year just to get to this point, and now you’re really going hard to the next level, trying to get to the NCAAs and compete, and now you can’t do that,” Riddle said.
The Peach Belt is the latest in a collapse of sporting events this week. Division I conference tournaments were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, the NBA season was suspended Wednesday and then the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday.
As plans continue to take shape, Lander coaches are left to wait before they prepare for next season.
“I’m sure this is all happening for a reason, even though a lot of us are not sure why this all happening right now,” Burke said. “I’m sure at a later date we’ll look back at this and for some of these guys they might be able to look at it as a good thing instead of a bad thing. Right now, it definitely feels like a tough blow to take.”