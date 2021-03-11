Throughout the history of basketball, there are a bevy of duos that have left their mark at all levels of the game.
Then there is the recently formed duo of Lander women’s basketball sophomores Zamiya Passmore and Makaila Cange, the No. 1 and No. 2 leading scorers for the Bearcats who have played big roles in the team’s 17-1 record and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Lander is set to face Valdosta State or Lee 8 p.m. today in the South Regional semifinals. Passmore and Cange will continue to lead the way for the Bearcats.
“We’re blessed to have some very talented players — if you look at their stats from a year ago to where they are now they have made tremendous jumps,” coach Kevin Pederson said.
Despite the success for both players, the adjustment to the collegiate level was not easy. For Passmore, the struggle came in the first six weeks of her freshman year. According to Pederson, the Locust Grove, Georgia, native was always the fastest player on her team but she’d finish eighth or ninth in preseason team sprints.
Coupled with struggling to find her rhythm on the floor, Pederson said they spent weeks reassuring Passmore that she was “going to be a great player,” and then practice started.
“You could see the talent and the one thing I’ll say about Zamiya Passmore, you will not find a player who wants to win as badly as that kid does,” Pederson said. “She competes harder on that floor than any kid you’re going to find. I wish every player had what she’s got because if there were 100 minutes in a game, she’d want to play all 100 minutes.”
That mindset drove her to become the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year last season. In 31 games, she led the PBC in assists (141) while averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Passmore took the next step in the 2020 season, finishing the year with 19.8 points per game, 6.1 assists per game and securing a spot on the First-Team All-PBC squad with Cange.
“She’ just like a little ball of energy on the court, off the court, just so much fun to be around,” Cange said. “So, being that we have great chemistry, it is so much easier to play with her, and so much easier to connect with her on the court. It’s so much fun. I have never had this much fun playing basketball.”
Similar to Passmore, Cange had to overcome her own struggles her freshman year. After averaging 5.9 points per game and making just 15 starts, Cange blossomed in her sophomore campaign averaging a double-double of 17.3 points per game and 13.3 rebounds per game.
Cange was named the PBC’s Player of the Year this season.
“She means a lot to this team. I love playing with her,” Passmore said of Cange. “She might just be my favorite teammate. I just like how she plays, she rebounds and runs the floor. I’m willing to pass it to her. She’s fun to play with.”
Pederson said Cange’s prolific tally of points, rebounds and field goal percentage is very rare and credits her progress as one of the reasons for the team’s success this season.
“We knew the roles that we had to fill,” Cange said. “We had to step our game up and lead our team on the court, with our play and without our play.”