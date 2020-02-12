Lander couldn’t capitalize on an opportunity to pull within a tie atop the Peach Belt Conference standings after suffering an 81-66 loss Wednesday to No. 20 UNC Pembroke.
After a back-and-forth battle for most of the game, Lander’s offense couldn’t keep pace with UNC Pembroke down the stretch. With the game tied at 45-45 with under 11 minutes left, the Bearcats were outscored 36-21 the rest of the way.
Lander suffered a setback in its pursuit of a Peach Belt Conference title. Lander is now two games behind UNC Pembroke and one game behind USC Aiken.
“I thought we played hard in spurts, but you can’t just have spurts of effort and toughness against that team, which is by far the most talented team in the league,” Lander coach Drew Richards said. “We didn’t show enough toughness tonight in enough areas of the game.”
Lander junior guard Sidney Robinson erupted for a game-high 34 points off the bench, scoring more than half of the Bearcats’ points. No other Lander player reached double figures.
Robinson kept Lander afloat with his deep-range shooting, making seven 3-pointers in the game. He helped Lander take a five-point lead early in the first half, but the Bearcats couldn’t get consistent scoring elsewhere.
“We didn’t have enough guys creating shots for others, but Sid had a career night, luckily,” Richards said. “We would have been in big trouble. We didn’t have enough toughness on other end, but Sid was one of the few bright spots.”
Lander will have a quick turnaround with a road game against North Georgia on Saturday. Richards said he’s eager to see how his team will respond as the end of conference play nears.
“This game doesn’t define us, (UNC Pembroke) is a top 25 team for a reason,” Richards said. “They have more talent than anybody in the region, in my opinion. If we can learn from this and get better, we’ll still have an opportunity to do some special things this year.”