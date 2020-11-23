The Pioneer Football League, of which Presbyterian’s football team will join starting this year, announced Monday an intent to play a spring football season.
The schedule will run from March 13 to April 17 and will include six games. With the ongoing pandemic, the league will leave open the possibility for any school to opt out at any time.
“I am excited that the Pioneer Football League is preparing for a six-game schedule and has included the Blue Hose,” said coach Spangler, who is now in his 10th season at the helm of the Blue Hose. “It has been difficult for our coaches and players, practicing while not knowing if we were going to be able to play this season. Now we can return from the holiday break with renewed focus. I’m also looking forward to getting a taste of what’s in store for us next season when we are official PFL members.”
An automatic qualifier to the FCS playoffs will be awarded to the regular season champion of the Pioneer League, but the Blue Hose are still considered an FCS opponent and will not be eligible for that spot.
The release from the Pioneer League stated participation in the spring season is up to the schools.
“The League fully recognizes that this is an aspirational plan given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic and the many unknowns in the coming months for the country, the diverse set of states in which our schools exist, and the PFL institutions themselves.
“Consequently, individual institutions may, at their sole discretion, choose to opt out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time.”